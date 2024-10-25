News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Rene Vaca Performs at NJPAC Next Month

He performs on Thursday, November 7th for two shows 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m.  

By: Oct. 25, 2024
Rene Vaca Performs at NJPAC Next Month Image
Get ready, Newark Hilarious comic René Vaca will make his New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) debut on Thursday, November 7th for two shows 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m.
 
The 28-year-old recently stole the show at the 2024 Netflix Is A Joke Festival, where he was one of a handful of rising stars chosen to perform an “Introducing…” set. Before that, he won the top prize at the 16th annual StandUp NBC competition. René kills at sold-out clubs and theaters across the country with darkly funny jokes about his chaotic childhood, his Mexican family and his romantic relationships. You’ll love his brutal honesty and brilliant perspective on Latino culture.
 
Tickets to see RENE VACA go on sale on Friday, October 25th at 10 a.m! Reserve tickets by visiting NJPAC.org or calling 888. GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office.
 

