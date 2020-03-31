Registration Open for McCarter's Online Shakespeare Community Reading Group

McCarter Theatre Center announces the continuation of its Shakespeare Reading Group, now happening remotely through a virtual meet-up. The next meeting will take place on Tuesday, April 7 at 7 p.m.



For the past five years, McCarter has hosted a no-cost monthly Shakespeare Community Reading Group for people of all ages and levels of experience. This informal gathering provides a personal way to experience Shakespeare's words and characters in a casual and fun environment. All are welcome, and no experience is necessary.



Registration is open now thorough Friday, April 3. Those interested in reading may register here, but anyone wanting to join as a non-reading observer are welcome as well. The group will convene virtually to share aloud the second half of Shakespeare's THE TRAGEDY OF MACBETH, beginning with Act 3. Scene 4. The play dramatizes the damaging physical and psychological effects of political ambition on those who seek power.



This program is the first of a series of remote-access programming from McCarter, full details to follow soon.





