Ralph Barbosa and René Vaca to Bring THE BUTTERFLY EFFECT TOUR to NJPAC

Get ready for a night of non-stop laughter as Latin comedians Ralph Barbosa and René Vaca team up for an unforgettable night! The duo will bring the Butterfly Effect Tour to New Jersey Performing Arts Center on Thursday, May 29, 2025 at 7:00 PM.



Ralph Barbosa will make you laugh with his disarmingly laid-back style. He’s known for his Netflix special Cowabunga, HBO Max’s Entre Nos: The Winners 3 and his spot on Hulu’s Don’t Tell Comedy (with a new special in the works for Hulu). Ralph was one of Variety’s “10 Comics to Watch for 2024” and appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Comedy Central Stand-up.



René Vaca stole the show at the 2024 Netflix Is A Joke Fest. Before that, he won the top prize at the 16th annual StandUp NBC competition. René kills at sold-out clubs and theaters across the country with darkly funny jokes about his chaotic childhood, his Mexican family and his romantic relationships. You’ll love his brutal honesty and brilliant perspective on Latino culture.