RAIN – A TRIBUTE TO THE BEATLES Comes to NJPAC

The performance is on Thursday, April 4, at 7:30 PM.

By: Sep. 19, 2023

Bring the family to one of the best Beatles Tribute Bands! RAIN: A Tribute to the Beatles is an electrifying concert experience celebrating the timeless music of the legendary Fab Four at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center on Thursday, April 4, 2023, at 7:30 p.m.
 
With note-for-note precision, this mind-blowing performance transports you back to the iconic eras of Sgt. Pepper and Magical Mystery Tour, along with all your favorite hits. From energetic classics to reflective favorites, the band delivers an unforgettable performance that appeals to fans, old and new. With vibrant costumes and psychedelic visuals, RAIN creates a stunning concert full of nostalgia and good vibes. RAIN: A Tribute to the Beatles promises an extraordinary journey through the eras that captivate hearts and inspire all generations.
 
Tickets to see Rain: A Tribute to The Beatles go on sale Friday, September 22 at 10:00 a.m. and can be purchased by visiting NJPAC.org or calling 888. GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office. 




