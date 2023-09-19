RAIN – A TRIBUTE TO THE BEATLES Comes to NJPAC

The performance is on Thursday, April 4, at 7:30 PM.
POPULAR
Bring the family to one of the best Beatles Tribute Bands! RAIN: A Tribute to the Beatles is an electrifying concert experience celebrating the timeless music of the legendary Fab Four at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center on Thursday, April 4, 2023, at 7:30 p.m.
With note-for-note precision, this mind-blowing performance transports you back to the iconic eras of Sgt. Pepper and Magical Mystery Tour, along with all your favorite hits. From energetic classics to reflective favorites, the band delivers an unforgettable performance that appeals to fans, old and new. With vibrant costumes and psychedelic visuals, RAIN creates a stunning concert full of nostalgia and good vibes. RAIN: A Tribute to the Beatles promises an extraordinary journey through the eras that captivate hearts and inspire all generations.
Tickets to see Rain: A Tribute to The Beatles go on sale Friday, September 22 at 10:00 a.m. and can be purchased by visiting NJPAC.org or calling 888. GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office.
Videos
|Waiting for Godot
The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey (9/13-10/01)
|SELLING KABUL By Sylvia Khoury
Premiere Stages at Kean University (9/07-9/24)
|Bulrusher
McCarter Theatre Center (9/13-10/07)
|Star Wars: Return of the Jedi in Concert
State Theatre New Jersey (4/06-4/06)
|Borders of the Mind
Sieminski Theater (11/11-11/11)
|New Year’s Eve Bubbly Bash with the Jersey Tenors
Surflight Theatre (12/31-12/31)
|Memphis
Playhouse 22 (6/07-6/23)
|Cabaret in the Loft: Eli Bolin Has No Friends
South Orange Performing Arts Center (SOPAC) (10/01-10/01)
|Hitting New Heights with Mandy Gonzalez and Javier Muñoz
Mayo Performing Arts Center (9/29-9/29)
|Vocal Canvas
Playhouse 22 (8/10-10/14)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You