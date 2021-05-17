Princeton Symphony Orchestra Presents Buskaid FABULOUS FINALEÂ Concert

The Princeton Symphony Orchestra (PSO) presents the fifth and final installment of this season's online Buskaid - A Musical Miracle series showcasing South Africa's renowned Buskaid Soweto String Ensemble. The Fabulous Finale is available on demand Friday, May 28 - Sunday, May 30. The eclectic program spans musical eras from Baroque through Classical and early 20th century to more recent pop and kwela music.

Performed works include Jean-Philippe Rameau's Chaconne from the opera Dardanus, the first movement of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's Piano Concerto No. 13 in C Major, K. 415 with guest pianist Melvyn Tan, and Edward Elgar's Sospiri, Op. 70. Buskaid-trained musicians alternate as soloists in each of Dmitri Shostakovich's Five Pieces for Two Violins, adding a twist by substituting cellists for violins in the Elegy. Buskaid founder Rosemary Nalden conducts.

Reflecting on the uplifting series and its global audience, Ms. Nalden says, "It's almost impossible to sum up in a few words the impact of this online concert series on all of us at Buskaid. Suffice it to say that our young musicians have gained hugely in confidence and self-esteem with the knowledge that they have been celebrated worldwide for their talent, their commitment, and their sheer joy in making music." She adds, "Our debt to the PSO is inestimable, for they have brought a sense of optimism and hope into our lives during very challenging times."

Guest pianist Melvyn Tan is happy to be associated with Buskaid, visiting the school in Soweto several times and performing with the group in Johannesburg. He established his international reputation with pioneering performances on the fortepiano. He continues to cast fresh light on a large repertoire from Bach and Scarlatti to Liszt, Debussy, Stravinsky, and John Cage, inspired by his encounters with teachers Nadia Boulanger, Vlado Perlemuter, and others. His concerto partners have included the London Philharmonic Orchestra, the Academy of St Martin in the Fields, the Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra, the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra, Stuttgart Radio Symphony Orchestra, Salzburg's Camerata and Mozarteum orchestras, Melbourne Symphony, and more.

Buskaid's instrumental soloists Kabelo Monnathebe, Tshidiso Boikanyo, Cecelia Manyama, Keabetswe Goodman, Gilbert Tsoke, Nathi Matroos, Thokozani Radebe, Khotso Langa, Mzwandile Twala, and Simiso Radebe, and all the musicians making up the Buskaid Soweto String Ensemble received rigorous, multi-year training at the Buskaid Music School in Soweto before joining Buskaid's touring ensemble.

Access to each concert in the Buskaid - A Musical Miracle series is $5 per unique device link, and includes on-demand viewing of the concert over the course of a 3-day weekend. To purchase, call 609-497-0020 or visit princetonsymphony.org.