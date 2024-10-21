Playwrights Selected For Inaugural Garden State New Play Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Jersey City Theater Center and The New Jersey Play Lab, in partnership with the Department of Theatre and Dance's BA Theatre Studies Program at Montclair State University, has revealed the collective of playwrights selected for participation in the inaugural year of The Garden State New Play Festival.

This collective of writers was carefully selected from an extensive submission and outreach process to honor the mission of JCTC, and to realize the goals of The GSNPF: Community, Festivity, Advocacy, Sustainability, and Artistic Equity.

As artistic institutions in a rapidly changing world, it is incumbent upon us to constantly question whether our work is truly being created, developed, and produced in service of our community, and assess whether or not our work is reaching audiences in a meaningful, impactful manner.

The GSNPF was conceived around a new strategy of blending community and artistic development in which community members are given access to create art not just consume art, resulting in an understanding and celebration of the opportunity for individual and collective growth inherent in the process of new play development.

The Collective of Playwrights participating in the GSNPF include both emerging and early career playwrights, Jersey City Community Members working in the non-profit and advocacy sector, International Artists both from abroad and from our local immigrant communities, college students, and high school students. Each of their plays focuses around an aspect of social justice.

The Garden State New Play Festival will take place on May 1st-4th and 8th-11th, 2025 at Jersey City Theatre Center.

Over the course of the six months leading up to the Festival, each writer will embark on an individualized dramaturgical track to further develop their play for presentation at the Festival. Woven into each track will be an interactive forum with a local community group or organization selected according to the lens of social justice through which the play has been conceived.

Concurrently to the individualized play development tracks, a schedule of workshops, exchanges, classroom visits, play readings, and public events, will take place between November and May, and be open to all Festival participants, including writers, actors, dramaturgs, directors, and community leaders.

The goal is that by the time the Festival itself opens, hundreds of artists and community members will have collaborated and contributed to this process of new play development, and personally experienced the power of the written word for the stage.

The GSNPF offers a new model for a new play festival that brings together artists of all career levels without barriers of hierarchy, and blurs the lines between artist and audience, all while respecting the integrity of each individual artist's craft and experience. This model frames the art of playmaking as a means of expression and advocacy, and as a tool for deeper understanding of self and one's community, and dismantles barriers to producing full productions of new plays by cultivating a vibrant ecosystem that values and champions the power of playmaking.

(For more information on these writers, visit The NJPL website)

(For a Full pass to the festival, visit www.jctcenter.org )

Comments