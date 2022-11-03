Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Pinky Patel Brings CROWN WHO DHIS to NJPAC in March

The performance is on Saturday, March 11, at 8 PM.

Nov. 03, 2022  
New Jersey Performing Arts Center welcomes PINKY PATEL and her CROWN WHO DHIS TOUR to Newark on Saturday, March 11, at 8 PM.

Pinky Patel, originally from Illinois, is a PTA mom turned creator, comedian, and social media personality with over 5 M Tik Tok followers. She is a fresh new comedian who got her start on TikTok, making millions of people laugh.

When Pinky is not busy giving out free hits of serotonin, you can find her being an everyday PTA mom to her two young roommates and trying to find new and inventive ways to evict all of the extra eight-legged roommates she keeps acquiring in her glam cave. She is best known for her hilarious commentary and viral videos from her glam cave that has garnered millions of likes on social media. She has worked with brands such as Clorox, Pfizer, Pure Leaf Tea, and many more. You can catch Pinky in a city near you on her much-anticipated New Crown Who Dhis Tour.

Tickets to see Pinky Patel go on-sale Friday, November 4 at 10:00 am, reserve tickets early by visiting NJPAC.org or calling 888. GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office.




