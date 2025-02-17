Photos: THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK At Algonquin Arts Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Algonquin Arts Theatre has released first look photos of The Diary of Anne Frank. The show will run four performances only at Algonquin Arts Theatre, February 15 through February 22.

Tickets start at just $27 and may be purchased at www.algonquinarts.org, by calling 732-528-9211 or by visiting the Algonquin Arts Theatre box office Monday through Saturday, 10AM-4PM located at 60 Abe Voorhees Drive, Manasquan, New Jersey.

Embark on a poignant journey through history with one of the most powerful and enduring stories of resilience, family, hope, and the human spirit. Anne Frank's eloquent and deeply moving words leap from the pages of her diary to the stage. The Diary of Anne Frank remains a relevant exploration of the impact of war, intolerance, and the importance of empathy, understanding, and the pursuit of a better world.

For more information about Algonquin Arts Theatre, please visit www.AlgonquinArts.org.



The Diary of Anne Frank at Algonquin Arts Theatre

