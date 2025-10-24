 tracker
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register Games Grosses

Photos: Mary Shelley's FRANKENSTEIN At The Shakespeare Theatre Of New Jersey

The gothic reimagining by David Catlin runs October 22–November 16 at the F.M. Kirby Shakespeare Theatre.

By: Oct. 24, 2025
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey has released production photos from its highly anticipated staging of Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein, written by David Catlin. The production runs October 22 through November 16, 2025, at the F.M. Kirby Shakespeare Theatre, located on the campus of Drew University in Madison.

The cast is led by Amber Friendly (The Morning Show, Apple TV+) as Mary Wollstonecraft Godwin, who later became Mary Shelley. She narrates and embodies her creation through an evening of imagination and collaboration with the famous circle gathered in 1816: Dr. John Polidori (played by Neil Redfield, The Gilded Age), Claire Clairmont (played by Brooke Turner), Lord Byron (played by Jay Wade, who also appears as Frankenstein’s Creature), and Percy Bysshe Shelley, portrayed by Sean-Michael Wilkinson (American Horror Story: 1984), who also plays Victor Frankenstein.

The production’s creative team includes Sarah Beth Hall (set design), Yao Chen (costume design), Andrew Hungerford (lighting design), Ariana Cardoza (sound design), Rocio Mendez (intimacy and fight direction), and Julie Foh (vocal and dialect coach). Jackie Mariani serves as Production Stage Manager, joined by Alayna Domboski and Keys Newell.

The role of Mary Wollstonecraft Shelley is sponsored by Mary Martinez, and the 2025 Student Matinee Series is made possible through the support of Marta & David Black.

Photo Credit: Avery Brunkus

Photos: Mary Shelley's FRANKENSTEIN At The Shakespeare Theatre Of New Jersey Image
The cast of Mary Shelley''s Frankenstein

Photos: Mary Shelley's FRANKENSTEIN At The Shakespeare Theatre Of New Jersey Image
Sean-Michael Wilkinson

Photos: Mary Shelley's FRANKENSTEIN At The Shakespeare Theatre Of New Jersey Image
The cast of Mary Shelley''s Frankenstein

Photos: Mary Shelley's FRANKENSTEIN At The Shakespeare Theatre Of New Jersey Image
Sean-Michael Wilkinson and Amber Friendly

Photos: Mary Shelley's FRANKENSTEIN At The Shakespeare Theatre Of New Jersey Image
Jay Wade, Neil Redfield, and Brooke Turner

Photos: Mary Shelley's FRANKENSTEIN At The Shakespeare Theatre Of New Jersey Image
Sean-Michael Wilkinson and Jay Wade

Photos: Mary Shelley's FRANKENSTEIN At The Shakespeare Theatre Of New Jersey Image
Jay Wade

Photos: Mary Shelley's FRANKENSTEIN At The Shakespeare Theatre Of New Jersey Image
Jay Wade and Amber Friendly



Regional Awards
Need more New Jersey Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

RATE & REVIEW ON MY SHOWS

Chicago
71 ratings

Chicago
Mamma Mia!
46 ratings

Mamma Mia!
Aladdin
85 ratings

Aladdin
Maybe Happy Ending
119 ratings

Maybe Happy Ending

Activate Your MY SHOWS Profile


Videos