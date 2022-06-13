Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Tony Awards Ratings Increase By 39% With 3.86 Million Viewers.

Photos: Go Inside Opening Weekend of the Princeton Festival

Upcoming performances include "What Makes it Great?", Rob Kapilow on Death and the Maiden and more.

Jun. 13, 2022  

The Princeton Symphony Orchestra is presenting the all-new Princeton Festival being held on the grounds of Morven Museum & Garden in a state-of-the art, 10,000 square-foot performance tent.

Get a first look at photos below!

Upcoming performances:

MON, JUN 13 - 7:00PM


"What Makes it Great?"
Rob Kapilow on Death and the Maiden
CHAMBER MUSIC
Franz Schubert, composer


TUE, JUN 14 - 5:00PM


Schubert's Later Years
with Charles Fisk
TALK
Signum Quartet


TUE, JUN 14 - 7:00PM


Schubert's Late String Quartets

Princeton Festival

Princeton Festival

Storm Large

Kelly Guerra, Nicholas Nestorak, and Aubry Ballarò

Nicholas Nestorak, Cody Muller, Kelly Guerra





