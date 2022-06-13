Photos: Go Inside Opening Weekend of the Princeton Festival

The Princeton Symphony Orchestra is presenting the all-new Princeton Festival being held on the grounds of Morven Museum & Garden in a state-of-the art, 10,000 square-foot performance tent.

Get a first look at photos below!

Upcoming performances:

MON, JUN 13 - 7:00PM



"What Makes it Great?"

Rob Kapilow on Death and the Maiden

CHAMBER MUSIC

Franz Schubert, composer



TUE, JUN 14 - 5:00PM



Schubert's Later Years

with Charles Fisk

TALK

Signum Quartet



TUE, JUN 14 - 7:00PM



Schubert's Late String Quartets