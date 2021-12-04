Photos: First Look at Paper Mill Playhouse's A JOLLY HOLIDAY: CELEBRATING DISNEY'S BROADWAY HITS

Paper Mill Playhouse's (Mark S. Hoebee, Producing Artistic Director; Michael Stotts, Managing Director), recipient of the 2016 Regional Theatre Tony Award, production of A Jolly Holiday: Celebrating Disney's Broadway Hits, directed by Casey Hushion, will open this Sunday, December 5th and run through Sunday, January 2, 2022

Paper Mill Playhouse is committed to a safe reopening and requires proof of vaccination for all artists, staff and audiences over 12, as well as the wearing of face coverings for all staff and audiences in the theater and lobbies. For the complete and latest protocols please visit https://papermill.org/reopening-guidelines/

A Jolly Holiday will feature Major Attaway (Disney's Aladdin on Broadway), Dan DeLuca (Disney's Newsies), Kara Lindsay (Disney's Newsies at Paper Mill and on Broadway), Jarran Muse (Broadway's Ain't Too Proud), Kissy Simmons (Disney's The Lion King on Broadway), Bronwyn Tarbaton (Disney's Mary Poppins at Paper Mill and Frozen on Broadway), and Dion Simmons Grier (Paper Mill's Songs for a New World). Paper Mill Playhouse's 2021-2022 season is proudly sponsored by Investors Bank.



Celebrate the holidays with some of Broadway's brightest stars performing hits from Disney's biggest Broadway shows in this festive concert. Join Disney on Broadway veteran performers as they gather around the Christmas tree to reminisce and perform your favorite songs from The Lion King, Tarzan, Mary Poppins, Aladdin, Hercules, The Little Mermaid, Newsies, Beauty and the Beast, Aida, High School Musical and Frozen. Like Mary Poppins herself, this show is guaranteed to make your heart feel light!



A Jolly Holiday will feature a book by Sandy Rustin (Paper Mill's upcoming production of Clue), choreography by Kenny Ingram (Emojiland, Paper Mill's Songs for a New World), music supervision, orchestrations and additional arrangements by Jim Abbott (Disney's Tarzan on Broadway, Mrs. Doubtfire) and music direction by Geoffrey Ko (Broadway's Be More Chill), who will also conduct. The production will feature scenic design by Kelly James Tighe (Paper Mill's Beauty and the Beast), costume design by Sarita P. Fellows (New York Classical Theatre's Macbeth), lighting design by Charlie Morrison (Paper Mill's West Side Story), and sound design by Matt Kraus (Paper Mill's Chasing Rainbows). Kristin Newhouse (Disney's The Lion King, Mary Poppins) is the Production Stage Manager.



Paper Mill Playhouse offers its audiences the opportunity to enhance their theater experience with behind-the-scenes views of mainstage productions. New this year, Paper Mill Prologues and Director's Viewpoint will be available to all ticket buyers on the Paper Mill Playhouse mobile app. A Q&A with the cast will be held Saturday, December 18, following the matinee.



Tickets start at $36 and may be purchased by calling 973.376.4343, at the Paper Mill Playhouse Box Office at 22 Brookside Drive in Millburn, or online at www.PaperMill.org. All major credit cards accepted. Groups of 10 or more may receive up to a 40% discount on tickets and should call 973.376.4343. Students may order $20 rush tickets over the phone or in person at the Paper Mill Playhouse Box Office on the day of the performance. Subscription packages are also available starting at just $114.





Paper Mill Playhouse offers award-winning access programs and services, including an audio-described performance on Sunday, December 19, at 1:30PM (a sensory seminar for the blind is held at noon) and an open-captioned performance on Sunday, December 19 at 7:00PM. Braille and large-print programs and assistive listening devices are available. American Sign Language interpreted performances will resume in 2022; more information will be available soon.



Paper Mill Playhouse, recipient of the 2016 Regional Theatre Tony Award, is a nationally renowned not-for-profit theater under the direction of Mark S. Hoebee (Producing Artistic Director) and Michael Stotts (Managing Director). A beloved New Jersey arts institution since 1938, Paper Mill creates and produces groundbreaking new musicals and reimagined classics. Several productions have gone on to Broadway and launched national tours, including Disney's Newsies, Les Misérables, Honeymoon in Vegas, A Bronx Tale, and Bandstand. The theater is also the home to an award-winning center for musical theater education and artist training, with outreach programs that impact thousands of students each year. As one of the nation's premier musical theaters, Paper Mill fosters a creative environment to advance the art form, educate students, develop future theater lovers, nurture inclusion and provide access for all.


