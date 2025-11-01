Photos: American Theater Group's OUR TOWN at the DMK Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



American Theater Group has released official photographs from its production of Thornton Wilder’s Our Town, currently running at the DMK Theater at the new Union Arts Center. The production moves to the Sieminski Theater in Basking Ridge from November 6 through 9.

Beloved by many, Our Town is set in the fictional town of Grover's Corners, New Hampshire, and explores the universal themes of life, love, community and mortality. Since it was first performed in 1938, it has been widely considered one of the best American dramas of all time, combining humor, tenderness and powerful storytelling.

ATG’s production is directed by Merete Muenter, whose numerous credits include serving as Associate Director of the 2022 Off Broadway production of Fiddler on the Roof directed by Joel Grey and ATG’s 2019 production of Bridges of Madison County. Starring in the production are Timothy Ware-Hill (Broadway: Kinky Boots) as the Stage Manager, Carrie Keating as Emily Webb and Chase Pittman as George Gibbs.