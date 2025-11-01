Photos: American Theater Group's OUR TOWN at the DMK Theater

It moves to the Sieminski Theater from November 6 through 9.
American Theater Group has released official photographs from its production of Thornton Wilder’s Our Town, currently running at the DMK Theater at the new Union Arts Center. The production moves to the Sieminski Theater in Basking Ridge from November 6 through 9.
Beloved by many, Our Town is set in the fictional town of Grover's Corners, New Hampshire, and explores the universal themes of life, love, community and mortality. Since it was first performed in 1938, it has been widely considered one of the best American dramas of all time, combining humor, tenderness and powerful storytelling.
ATG’s production is directed by Merete Muenter, whose numerous credits include serving as Associate Director of the 2022 Off Broadway production of Fiddler on the Roof directed by Joel Grey and ATG’s 2019 production of Bridges of Madison County. Starring in the production are Timothy Ware-Hill (Broadway: Kinky Boots) as the Stage Manager, Carrie Keating as Emily Webb and Chase Pittman as George Gibbs.
The production runs through Nov. 2 at the DMK Theater in the Union Arts Center; remaining performances are at 7 p.m. on Saturday evening and 2 p.m. on Sunday. The production then moves to the Sieminski Theater in Basking Ridge from November 6 through 9, with performances at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and 2:30 p.m. on Sunday.
Photo credit: Yvonne Duck
Gabrielle Lee and Carrie Keating
Lucca James Riley, Carrie Keating, Brendan Wahlers, and Stacey Lizzarts
Timothy Ware-Hill
Rudy Martinez and Stacey Linnarts
Timothy Ware-Hill and the Company
The Company
Chase Pittman and Carrie Keating
Brendan Wahlers, Rudy Martinez, Stacey Linnarts, Carrie Keating, and Monica Ross
Joseph Mancuso and Lauren Lipman
Jamie LaVerdiere and Chase Pittman
Chase Pittman, Carly Giuliano, and Stacey Linnartz
Stacey Linnartz and Gabrielle Lee
Brendan Wahlers, Tatum Thompason, Max Evans, and Amy Bauer
Robert Vaias and the Company
Chase Pittman, Timothy Ware-Hill, and Carrie Keating
