Photos: Algonquin Arts Theatre Presents THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME

The show will run at Algonquin Arts Theatre from October 7 through October 22.

By: Oct. 09, 2023

Algonquin Arts Theatre has released first look photos of The Hunchback of Notre Dame. The show will run at Algonquin Arts Theatre from October 7 through October 22.
 
Based on the Victor Hugo novel and songs from the Disney animated feature, The Hunchback of Notre Dame showcases the film's Academy Award-nominated score, plus new songs written for the stage. The show's bold theatrics combined with the music's orchestral and choral power, promise to transport audiences back to fifteenth century Paris and inside the walls of the world's most famous cathedral with Quasimodo, Esmeralda & Claude Frollo. This powerful and timeless tale of love and heroism, coming in the least expected forms, will have audiences mesmerized by the magic of this truly unforgettable musical.

Tickets start at just $26 and may be purchased at www.algonquinarts.org, by calling 732-528-9211 or by visiting the Algonquin Arts Theatre box office Monday through Saturday, 10AM-4PM located at 60 Abe Voorhees Drive, Manasquan, New Jersey.

Photo Credit: John Posada

Alicia Rose Ryan and Zach Love

The Company of The Hunchback of Notre Dame

Zach Love and the Company of The Hunchback of Notre Dame

Zach Love and the Company of The Hunchback of Notre Dame

Jan Topoleski

Alicia Rose Ryan and Rob Ryan

Alicia Rose Ryan and the company of The Hunchback of Notre Dame

Zach Love and the company of The Hunchback of Notre Dame

The Company of The Hunchback of Notre Dame

Alicia Rose Ryan and Zach Love

Zach Love and the Company of The Hunchback of Notre Dame

Zach Love and the Company of The Hunchback of Notre Dame



