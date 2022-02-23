Phoenix Productions Announces Auditions for THE WIZARD OF OZ, Preps For Big- Stage Sondheim Tribute

Phoenix Productions, which recently announced its merger with Red Bank, NJ's Count Basie Center for the Arts - home to its productions for more than 30 years - has announced auditions for its upcoming production of The Wizard Of Oz.

Interested actors may visit www.phoenixredbank.com/auditions to sign up for a slot during one of these time frames:

Tuesday March 1 - 7:00PM (Adult Performers)

Wednesday March 2 - 5:00PM (Child Performers)

Thursday March 3 - 7:00PM (Adult Performers)

Saturday March 5 - 9:00AM - 11:30AM (Child Performers)

Saturday March 5 - 12:00PM - 3:30PM (Adult Performers)

The Wizard of Oz will take place at the Count Basie Center's historic Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre Friday, April 29 through Sunday, May 1. Tickets are available via theBASIE.org.

Also on Phoenix's plate: an upcoming production of Putting It Together, the revue showcasing the music of Stephen Sondheim. Phoenix's production takes place at The Vogel, the Count Basie Center's new, state-of-the-art performance venue, on Friday, March 11 and Saturday, March 12. Last month, Phoenix Productions and the Count Basie Center announced their intentions to merge, formalizing a decades-long relationship that saw the theater company present more than 120 shows on the historic Basie Center stage.

The addition of Phoenix Productions complements the Basie's long tenure of supporting the Broadway community, from its "Broadway At The Basie Center" series of national touring companies, to the annual Basie Awards, which honors excellence in Monmouth County high school theatre. The Count Basie Center Academy of the Arts also offers numerous Broadway-themed classes and workshops, in addition to nearly a dozen yearly main stage productions featuring Academy students.

For more information on the Count Basie Center, visit www.thebasie.org.