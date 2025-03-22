Philanthropist/Filmmaker Suzanne DeLaurentiis Honored With The Order Of Saint Maurice Civilian Medal

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The President of the National Infantry Association and Chief of the Infantry presented Suzanne DeLaurentiis with The Order of Saint Maurice Civilian Medal at a special ceremony held at the Glendale Adventist Academy on March 21st in Glendale, California.

Through the years, New Jersey native Ms. DeLaurentiis has served the infantry community with distinction and demonstrated a significant contribution, in support of the infantry branch. Representing the highest standards of integrity, moral courage, professional confidence, and dedication to duty. The National Infantry Association takes great pride in adding her name to the role of those who have been recognized by their infantry peers and its association.

Colonel (Ret) Arnold V. Strong emceed the event, while opening remarks were made by Sergeant (Ret) Major Philip V. Jacques. Lieutenant Colonel, Ryon T. Skiles, President, Sunset Chapter National Infantry Association was the Awarding Officer, and Sergeant Major (Ret) Jerry Glesmann, former Sunset Chapter National Infantry Association President, was also in attendance.

"I am deeply humbled by this honor," comments Ms. DeLaurentiis. "It is a privilege to support the brave men and women who have served and sacrificed for our country."

A creative force, an ardent advocate for independent filmmakers, and a compassionate philanthropist, Ms. DeLaurentiis is a multifaceted talent whose impact on the entertainment industry and beyond continues to inspire and uplift. This will be the second civilian medal Ms. DeLaurentiis has received in the past ten years. She continues to champion veterans through her Operation Hollywood Program, which trains, hires, and supports returning military members in building careers within the film industry.

Born and raised in southern New Jersey, Ms. DeLaurentiis' artistic journey began as a gifted singer, dancer, and actress during her formative years. She spent time on Broadway and Off-Broadway stages early on while studying with renowned opera maestro Carlo Menotti at Carnegie Hall. From a long line of talented producers in her family, she also drew inspiration from another cousin, the iconic '50s superstar Frankie Avalon.

In her early twenties, Ms. DeLaurentiis opened her own production company and began writing, producing, and directing her own feature films and television shows. To date, she has been involved in over a hundred projects. Her artistic endeavors have earned her numerous accolades, recognizing her remarkable contributions to cinema. Notably, in 2002, the prestigious Marco Island Film Festival bestowed upon her the coveted Terry Scarlett Award for filmmaking.

A year later, the Palm Beach International Film Festival presented her with The Distinguished Founders Award for Excellence in Filmmaking, a testament to her exceptional skills and vision. In 2006, her independent production of 10th & Wolf, a gripping mafia drama, showcased her ability to tackle ambitious projects with finesse. At the time, the film stood as one of its era's most expensive and impactful independent films, further elevating her reputation as a trailblazer in the industry.

Regarded as one of the hardest-working women in Hollywood, Ms. DeLaurentiis dismisses her endeavors as mere work, as her passion for filmmaking fuels her every step. "Do what you love and love what you do," she emphasizes, embodying a relentless drive to pursue her dreams.

A well-known philanthropist, she dedicates much of her spare time to veteran charities, raising awareness for those who have served their country. Her program, Operation Hollywood, trains veterans to have careers in the entertainment industry. Her commitment to the cause earned her two civilian medals from the United States military, further highlighting her unwavering dedication to the service of others. Recently, she has also worked closely with the Mendez National Institute of Transplantation Foundation where she donated her time and services to produce projects that raised awareness.

Photo Credit: Jerry Glesmann, Ryon Skiles, Suzanne DeLaurentiis, Kevin Goetz, Vince Jacques and Arnold V. Strong attend Suzanne DeLaurentiis Receives The Order Of Saint Maurice Civilian Medal (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Suzanne DeLaurentiis)

