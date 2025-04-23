Paterson Music Project To Host Video Game-Themed All-City Day Of Jazz

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Paterson Music Project (PMP), a program of Wharton Arts, will host the 2025 All-City Day of Jazz on Saturday, April 26 at the John F. Kennedy High School in Paterson.

The event culminates in a concert at 4:00 p.m. that is free and open to the public. Nearly 150 students and nine ensembles will participate in the video game-themed Day of Jazz from PMP's School 6, New Roberto Clemente, and School 16 sites, as well as Rosa Parks Performing Arts High School and School 24. For more information, visit PatersonMusicProject.org.

Said PMP Director Shanna Lin, "We are thrilled to host an all-city event for the second time in Paterson! Through our 11-year partnership with the Paterson Public Schools, PMP has grown from 30 students in one school to 350 students from over 20 schools. The All-City Day of Jazz is a wonderful example of how this partnership, along with PPS's dedication to the performing arts, has created opportunities for Paterson students to make music as a community in exciting and unique ways."

“Get ready for a citywide celebration of music at the All-City Day of Jazz in Paterson! Student musicians from schools across the city will come together for a full day of rehearsing, performing, and sharing their talent with the community,” said Sam Tobias, PMP Jazz Program Coordinator. “The event will showcase a range of jazz styles and highlight the creativity of our young performers. To close out the day, Paterson's All-City Band will take the stage for a unique performance of the Mario Kart soundtrack—played live and synced in real time to actual races happening on stage, with audience members competing in each round. Don't miss this exciting event!”

