PRETTY GUARDIAN SAILOR MOON: THE SUPER LIVE Comes to NJPAC

Due to demand following the North American tour announcement, Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon: The Super Live, the 2.5D musical sensation based on the popular Manga, will bring their show to New Jersey Performing Arts Center on Friday, April 18th at 8 PM.



This newly staged version of Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon: The Super Live will feature an all-female Japanese cast: Riko Tanaka (Sailor Moon), Kanon Maekawa (Sailor Mercury), Rei Kobayashi (Sailor Mars), Kisara Matsumura (Sailor Jupiter), Marin Makino (Sailor Venus), Sayaka Okamura (Queen Beryl), Riona Tatemichi (Tuxedo Mask), Ayano Nagasawa (Ensemble), Ayumi Sagisaka (Ensemble), Minami Watanabe (Ensemble), Izumi Niihashi (Ensemble), Kana Yanagihara (Ensemble), Suzuka Osawa (Ensemble). With a mix of action, heartfelt moments and iconic music, this production sees the Manga characters brought to life on stage in an epic story-telling live show experience guaranteed to wow audiences night after night, creating an unforgettable experience for fans and newcomers alike. Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon: The Super Live will be performed in Japanese with English subtitles.



To become a member and gain access to the Super Fan presale, please visit www.sailormoonsuperlive.com. VIP packages will include the closest seating to the action on stage; an exclusive special edition Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon: The Super Live poster and VIP lanyard; VIP express lane at the merchandising stand and post-show “high-five” experience with the cast.



With book, lyrics and direction by Kaori Miura (Musical: The Prince of Tennis 4th Season, Tokyo Revengers The Musical), choreography by Satomi Toma, and music by Go Sakabe and KYOHEI, the visually stunning show follows the stories of Usagi Tsukino, a teenage girl who transforms into the heroic Sailor Moon. Together, with her fellow Sailor Guardians, she battles many dark forces to protect the Earth from evil.



One of the most popular Mangas of all time, “Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon” is a global cultural phenomenon. Created by Naoko Takeuchi, Sailor Moon began as a Manga in 1991 in Japan in a girls comic magazine published by Kodansha and has since sold over 46 million copies world-wide and has been translated into over 17 languages. It has been adapted as an anime and a live-action tv series which has aired in over 40 countries.



Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon: The Super Live premiered at the AiiA 2.5 Theater Tokyo in August 2018. Following its European premiere in Paris in November 2018, the show had its US premiere in Washington D.C. and New York in March 2019 which sold out within minutes, drawing audiences from over 40 states. It has since played a hugely successful run in Taiwan. A UK engagement of Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon: The Super Live begins performances on Feb 3, 2025 in London.