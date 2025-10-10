PIXAR PUTT to Open at the Garden State Plaza in October

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



PIXAR PUTT, the ultimate whimsical pop-up 18- hole mini golf course experience featuring favorite moments from Disney and Pixar’s most beloved films is teeing up an East Coast residency at the popular Garden State Plaza in Paramus, New Jersey, just a short drive from New York City.

This experience will open on October 29 for a limited run and open weekdays from 3:00 pm to 10:00 pm and weekends from 10:00 am to 10:00 pm. “Pricing for children and adult tickets start at $30.00. There are special family 4 packs with pricing starting at $26.00, as well as The Ultimate Putt Party for Birthdays and special occasions.” For the perfect date night, girls night out, etc. join us for Pixar Putt After Dark — an adults-only experience (18+) every Friday and Saturday from 7:00 PM until close. Advance bookings are strongly encouraged. For all information and tickets go to www.pixarputt.com

Since launching, Pixar Putt has been sinking putts and taking the country by storm by providing a hole in fun for kids and adults alike. The course has played cities coast to coast including Chicago, Houston, San Antonio, Denver, Fort Lauderdale, Philadelphia, Salt Lake City, Long Beach. It is currently drawing crowds in Anaheim California where, after two extensions it will end its run on January 4, 2026. In Anaheim, the course is at The Pixar Place Hotel in Disneyland Resorts.

Pixar Putt is made up of 18 fun and interactive holes inspired by the stories, characters, and icons from some of Disney and Pixar’s most beloved films including Toy Story, The Incredibles 2, Monsters, Inc., Finding Nemo, Coco, Brave, Wall-E and Inside Out. Pixar Putt is set to take players of all ages to infinity…and beyond!

This isn’t just mini-golf—it’s a ‘par-tee!” making it a fun-filled family experience, a great date night, bachelorette party or just a friend’s night out!