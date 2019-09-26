PINKALICIOUS Comes To The Axelrod

Pink-spirited fun for the entire family is headed to Monmouth County where Pinkalicious visits the Axelrod Performing Arts Center October 13 at 3:00 PM.

Based on the best-selling book "Pinkalicious," written by Victoria Kann, PINKALICIOUS is a fun, family-friendly musical that will leave your kids laughing, singing, and dancing. This is the perfect musical for children ages 2-10.

In PINKALICIOUS, you will meet cupcake loving Pinkalicious, who also happens to love everything pink. Pinkalicious can't stop eating pink cupcakes! Her parents warn her of her ways, but to no avail, Pinkalicious comes down with Pinkitis. Pinkitis leaves Pinkalicious colored pink from her head to her toes. Although turning pink may have complemented all of Pinkalicious' other favorite things, Pinkalicious will learn that being pink is not all she imagined. Only she can return herself back to normal, but is she up for the task? You can join Pinkalicious on her journey at the Axelrod!

"Pinkalicious is a wonderful way to expose your children or grandchildren to the theater," notes Axelrod Artistic Director Andrew DePrisco. "The lights, costumes, dancing and singing will keep them enthralled and create memories that last a lifetime."

The Axelrod offers free onsite parking that welcomes minivans and SUVs. The theater is also handicap accessible.

Tickets for the show range from $22.50 to $28. Tickets include a free pink cupcake for every child! To purchase tickets, you may visit https://www.axelrodartscenter.com/ or call the box office at (732) 531-9106 ext. 14.You may also purchase tickets in person at the box office, Monday-Friday from 10AM to 4PM.





