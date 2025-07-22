Ocean Grove to Present A SALUTE TO THE SILVER SCREEN: A Classical Pops Concert

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Ocean Grove Camp Meeting Association is presenting their next musical event in their Ocean Grove 2025 Concert Series: A Salute to the Silver Screen! Join Maestro Jason Tramm and the MidAtlantic Philharmonic for a spectacular concert celebrating iconic film scores-from the epic drama of Ben Hur to the magic of Star Wars-all in the breathtaking acoustics of the Great Auditorium. Highlights of their concert include orchestral selections from Casablanca, The Lord of the Rings, Star Trek, West Side Story, Ben Hur, Mission impossible, James Bond, and Star Wars.

The MidAtlantic Philharmonic was founded in 2012 by Dr. Jason Tramm, frequently performing works spanning musical genres. They have performed in 5 states, including illustrious venues like Carnegie Hall and NJPAC.

The performance will take place on Saturday, July 26 at 7pm in the Great Auditorium. Tickets are $25 for adults and $12 for children.

To view their trailer for this exciting concert, watch here!

Additional highlights of the concert season include the Summer Stars Orchestral Finale on July 31 at 7:30pm, Handel's Messiah Spectacular on August 2 at 7pm, and our Sacred Masterworks Concert on August 24 at 7pm - featuring Arthur Honegger's majestic oratorio, King David.