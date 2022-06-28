Ocean Grove Camp Association Presents: Sidewalk Prophets and Sanctus Real

Ocean Grove Camp Meeting Association (OGCMA) presents Sidewalk Prophets and Sanctus Real - with Special Guest Dave Hinrich on Saturday, July 16 (7:30 PM) at the Great Auditorium in Ocean Grove, NJ. All facilities are handicapped accessible. Tickets are $37.50 (reserved) and $30 (general admission). Order online at https://www.oceangrove.org/concert.

With three major studio albums, five #1 hits, and eight top 5 songs under their belt Sidewalk Prophets has solidified their place among the elite artists in Christian music. SP has released 4 CDs including their latest recording "The Things That Got Us Here" in 2020. The excitement level is high-energy, and the trajectory remains upward for this Indiana native band.

Formed in 1996, the Ohio-based trio Sanctus Real has seen major success over their 25-year career span, earning two GRAMMY Award nominations, a GMA Dove Award and six GMA Dove nominations. With a total of nine studio albums, the band has sold more than 1.2 million albums and their music has been streamed 210+ million times globally. With a cumulative radio audience totaling 3.7 billion, they also have more than 25 million lifetime YouTube streams and tour with such artists as, MercyMe, Jeremy Camp, Needtobreathe, Skillet, and more.

Acoustic guitarist Dave Hinrich was born into a musical family in western New York, Dave learned to play piano, drums, and guitar at a very young age. His love for music and passion for sound led him to study audio engineering at The Recording Workshop and Lava Room Recording in Cleveland, where he spent and spent many years volunteering in various music ministry roles and worked as a Senior Director of Worship Arts. Today, Dave is a highly sought-after traveling acoustic artist performing both small and large venues across the country.

Save the date ! On Saturday July 30, OGCMA presents its 2022 "All In" Celebration and Praise Fest from 1 to 5 pm on Ocean Pathway. It's free and family friendly ! Enjoy food, fun, games, plus music and worship opportunities at the Boardwalk Pavilion throughout the afternoon. Praise Fest will be capped off by a free live performance featuring Seventh Time Down. For more information, visit https://www.oceangrove.org/celebrate