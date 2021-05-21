Ocean City Theatre Company Announces 2021 Summer Children's Theatre Series at the Music Pier

OCTC's 2021 Summer Children's Theatre Series at the Music Pier will return this summer!

The lineup will feature five fully staged family musicals on Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. beginning July 6 until August 3.

Learn more at http://oceancitytheatrecompany.com/.

Check out the full lineup below!

The Rainbow Fish - The Musical

Everybody loves the international bestseller and award-winning book, The Rainbow Fish, with its wonderful message of friendship and belonging. Now you can see the magical, colorful world of the deep blue sea to life on the Music Pier stage. With shiny, multi-colored scales, Rainbow Fish is the most beautiful fish in all of the ocean, and the only one of his kind. When Rainbow Fish refuses to share his vibrant, shimmering scales, the whole ocean seems to turn against the vain creature. Unhappy that no one adores him anymore, the Rainbow Fish seeks out the wise Octopus, who helps him learn that it's far better to be admired for being kind than for being beautiful.

July 6 at 10:30 and 6:30

The Three Little Bears - The Family Musical

When you're a bear, life is just a bowl of porridge-that is until a little blonde beauty queen ransacks your house! Everybody knows the story of Goldilocks and the Three Bears-but nobody has ever heard the story from the bears' point of view! Papa Bear, Mama Bear, Baby Bear and Goldie entertain audiences with merry music and plenty of laughs!

July 13 at 10:30am or 6:30pm

Jack and the Beanstalk

Young Jack and his Mother have had their fair share of problems since Jack's father disappeared-not only have they sold their precious cow, but now there's a Giant to deal with as well! Take a musical trip up the beanstalk with Jack and discover the town's unexpected solution to the Giant's grumpy attitude!

Tickets go on sale May 24. Call 609-399-6111.

Awesome Allie: First Kid Astronaut

Allie was just your typical eight-year-old girl from Skokie, Illinois, until one day she was chosen for a very special mission. At the farthest edges of our solar system, a space alien lands on Pluto looking for something very important from Earth. But it won't speak with the President. It claims it won't speak with anyone. Anyone, that is, except Awesome Allie. Called from across the sky and tapped by the President himself, Allie soon sets out in her dance-powered spaceship on a journey through the stars, soaring from Earth to Pluto with only a trusty, talking dog named Captain Chaos by her side. Along the way, she'll meet unlikely challenges and unlikelier friends, from the disco dancing land rover stranded on Mars, to the world's smartest supercomputer, PAL 9000. She'll learn the order of the planets and lots of fun facts about the solar system, and she'll need the whole audience's help if she's going to dance her ship all the way to Pluto. But what does this Alien want? What is it that's worth crossing the entire solar system to find? Allie's about to discover that friendship just might be the most important thing in the whole universe-but only the audience can help her figure it out!

Tuesday, July 27 at 10:30am and 6:30pm

Alexander Who's Not, Not, Not Going To Move

Alexander has just received some really bad news from his parents. His dad has taken a job in a city a thousand miles away, which means that he and his mom and his dad and his bossy older brothers, Nick and Anthony, are going to have to move to a whole new city. And even though his mom says, "Wait, you'll like it," Alexander already knows that he'll hate it. He'll hate it because he'll never have a best friend like Paul again. And he'll never have a great sitter like Rachel again. And he'll never again have his soccer team or his car pool or kids who know him or...Anyway, he can't bear to leave the people and places he loves, so he decides that he won't move. First he tries to live with three different neighbors. Then he tries to build a tent so he can live by himself. Then he decides he'll hide so that his parents'll never find him, but that doesn't work out either. While Alexander barricades his bedroom door, his mom and dad and even his brothers find some special ways to make it easier for Alexander to leave. They also help him to understand that home is "where your family is, where you're with the people who love you best of all." Finally Alexander agrees to leave, but warns that-Do you hear him? He means it!-he's not not not not not not going to move again! Commissioned and premiered by The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.

August 3 at 10:30am and 6:30pm