OGCMA Presents 67th Annual Choir Festival

Ocean Grove Camp Meeting Association (OGCMA) will present The 67th Annual Choir Festival on Sunday July 11, 2021 at 7:00 PM ­in The Great Auditorium,

This year's theme is "He Leadeth Me, Songs of Hope and Healing"

The concert will feature hundreds of choristers from the Eastern United States, performing works by contemporary and classic composers, and accompanied by the Historic Great Auditorium Pipe Organ.

Featuring:

Dr. Jason Tramm, OGCMA Director of Music Ministries Conductor

Dr. Gordon Turk, Organist-in-Residence

Soloists: Monica Ziglar (Soprano), Allison Gish (Mezzo Soprano), Ronald Naldi (Tenor), Justin Beck (Bass)

One of OGCMA's most steadfast and beloved traditions, the Annual Choir Festival, now in its 67th season, returns on Sunday July 11 at 7:00 p.m. in The Great Auditorium. This year's theme is "He Leadeth Me, Songs of Hope and Healing."

The Great Auditorium is located at 21 Pilgrim Pathway in Ocean Grove, NJ. All facilities are handicapped-accessible. This is a non-ticketed event. A free will offering will be accepted.

This spectacular choral event features dozens of choral organizations from the Eastern United States, forming a massed choir of hundreds of voices accompanied by Dr. Gordon Turk on the historic Great Auditorium Pipe Organ. The Choir Festival will be conducted by OGCMA's Director of Music Ministries, Dr. Jason C. Tramm, as well as Special Guest Conductors Marina Alexander, Dr. Cindy Bell, Kevin Boesiger, Dr. J. Donald Dumpson, Rider Foster, Dr. Everett McCorvey, Fiona Sutherland, and Dr. Michael John Trotta.

The combined choirs will perform anthems, hymns and works by classical and contemporary composers:

"Through It All He Leads Me" - Kevin Boesiger

"Give Me Jesus" - L.L. Fleming

"Hallelujah" - Beethoven

"He Watching Over Israel" - Mendelssohn

"It Is Well with My Soul" - John Ness Beck

"On the Third Day" - Allen Pote

"The Storm Is Passing Over" - (Arr. Barbara Baker)

"There Is a Balm in Gilead"- W.L. Dawson

"You Are My Refuge" - John Michael Trotta