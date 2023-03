Nutley Little Theatre Presents TIN CAT SHOES

The fully renovated State Theatre New Jersey presents Dublin Irish Dance in WINGS: A Celtic Dance Celebration on Tuesday, March 7 at 7:30pm. Tickets range from $29-$59.

February 28, 2023

The James R. Halsey Foundation of the Arts (JRH), a 501c3 non-profit agency dedicated to providing quality arts education and mentoring to youth in the City of Trenton and greater Mercer County area, is pleased to announce “Red Carpet Night”, an evening celebrating the Oscars. Find out who will take home the Golden Statue!