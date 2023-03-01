Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Nutley Little Theatre Presents TIN CAT SHOES

Performances are April 14, 15, 21, 22, 27, 28, 29 at 8 PM & April 16, 23, 29 at 2 PM.

Mar. 01, 2023  

Nutley Little Theatre Presents TIN CAT SHOES

Nutley Little Theatre presents Tin Cat Shoes by Trish Harnetiaux, Directed by Sarah Gorden.

A madcap odyssey through a wilderness of corporate bureaucracy and crippling human dependencies. Blessed with the can-do American spirit, a troop of dedicated shoe store employees embark on a journey of personal expansion. But when "work is your life" and systems breakdown, all that remains is you, a casino, and the truth.

Performances: Performances: April 14, 15, 21, 22, 27, 28, 29 at 8 pm & April 16, 23, 29 at 2 pm

The cast includes:

Arthur Carlson as Narrator/ 911 Operator/ Rodger

Lee DeCecco as Lunch/ Danny

Richard Frohman as Rex/ The Bear/ Croupier

Haley Karlich as Pepper

Orlando Rodriguez as Cheddar

Kayla Torres as Gemma

The crew includes:

Sarah Gorden

Director

Kimberely Gonzales

Assistant Director

Markis Blackwell

Vocal Coach

Thomas J. Donohoe II

Production Stage Manager

Jim Brown

Scenic Designer

Stephen Crooks

Scenic Artist/Poster Design

Tiffany Atkins

Lighting Designer

Mikaela Koran

Sound Designer

Julia Sharpe

Costume Designer

Beatriz Estaban-Messina

Production Liason/ Props




Chita Rivera and Seth Rudetsky to Perform at New Jersey Performing Arts Center in March Photo
Chita Rivera and Seth Rudetsky to Perform at New Jersey Performing Arts Center in March
New Jersey Performing Arts Center will present Broadway Icon Chita Rivera! See Chita like never before on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at 7:30 PM with special guest host and SiriusXM Broadway deejay Seth Rudetsky.
Student Blog: Art Against Anti-Semitism Photo
Student Blog: Art Against Anti-Semitism
Having Jewish stories and Jewish artists shine in the theater and in other works of art is just one of many ways to combat antisemitism, as well as teach the world about what it means to be Jewish now.
Leslie Odom, Jr. & Kenny Wayne Shepherd to Perform at Mayo Performing Arts Center in M Photo
Leslie Odom, Jr. & Kenny Wayne Shepherd to Perform at Mayo Performing Arts Center in March
MPAC will present blues great Kenny Wayne Shepherd and Broadway and film favorite Leslie Odom, Jr. in March!
State Theatre New Jersey Presents DUBLIN IRISH DANCE Photo
State Theatre New Jersey Presents DUBLIN IRISH DANCE
The fully renovated State Theatre New Jersey presents Dublin Irish Dance in WINGS: A Celtic Dance Celebration on Tuesday, March 7 at 7:30pm. Tickets range from $29-$59.  

More Hot Stories For You


Chita Rivera and Seth Rudetsky to Perform at New Jersey Performing Arts Center in MarchChita Rivera and Seth Rudetsky to Perform at New Jersey Performing Arts Center in March
February 28, 2023

New Jersey Performing Arts Center will present Broadway Icon Chita Rivera! See Chita like never before on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at 7:30 PM with special guest host and SiriusXM Broadway deejay Seth Rudetsky.
Leslie Odom, Jr. & Kenny Wayne Shepherd to Perform at Mayo Performing Arts Center in MarchLeslie Odom, Jr. & Kenny Wayne Shepherd to Perform at Mayo Performing Arts Center in March
February 28, 2023

MPAC will present blues great Kenny Wayne Shepherd and Broadway and film favorite Leslie Odom, Jr. in March!
State Theatre New Jersey Presents DUBLIN IRISH DANCEState Theatre New Jersey Presents DUBLIN IRISH DANCE
February 28, 2023

The fully renovated State Theatre New Jersey presents Dublin Irish Dance in WINGS: A Celtic Dance Celebration on Tuesday, March 7 at 7:30pm. Tickets range from $29-$59.  
James R Halsey Foundation of the Arts Announces Red Carpet Night
February 28, 2023

The James R. Halsey Foundation of the Arts (JRH), a 501c3 non-profit agency dedicated to providing quality arts education and mentoring to youth in the City of Trenton and greater Mercer County area, is pleased to announce “Red Carpet Night”, an evening celebrating the Oscars. Find out who will take home the Golden Statue!
Jennifer Holliday, Kerry Butler, Eden Espinosa & Jelani Remy to Join THE BROADWAY LECTURE SERIESJennifer Holliday, Kerry Butler, Eden Espinosa & Jelani Remy to Join THE BROADWAY LECTURE SERIES
February 27, 2023

They say 'All The World Is A Stage.' Well, for Host & Creator Robert Bannon that is true. Robert, a Jersey based performer, came up with 'The Broadway Lecture Series' while watching an episode of 'Inside The Actor's Studio.'
share