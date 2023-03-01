Nutley Little Theatre Presents TIN CAT SHOES
Performances are April 14, 15, 21, 22, 27, 28, 29 at 8 PM & April 16, 23, 29 at 2 PM.
Nutley Little Theatre presents Tin Cat Shoes by Trish Harnetiaux, Directed by Sarah Gorden.
A madcap odyssey through a wilderness of corporate bureaucracy and crippling human dependencies. Blessed with the can-do American spirit, a troop of dedicated shoe store employees embark on a journey of personal expansion. But when "work is your life" and systems breakdown, all that remains is you, a casino, and the truth.
Performances: Performances: April 14, 15, 21, 22, 27, 28, 29 at 8 pm & April 16, 23, 29 at 2 pm
The cast includes:
Arthur Carlson as Narrator/ 911 Operator/ Rodger
Lee DeCecco as Lunch/ Danny
Richard Frohman as Rex/ The Bear/ Croupier
Haley Karlich as Pepper
Orlando Rodriguez as Cheddar
Kayla Torres as Gemma
The crew includes:
Sarah Gorden
Director
Kimberely Gonzales
Assistant Director
Markis Blackwell
Vocal Coach
Thomas J. Donohoe II
Production Stage Manager
Jim Brown
Scenic Designer
Stephen Crooks
Scenic Artist/Poster Design
Tiffany Atkins
Lighting Designer
Mikaela Koran
Sound Designer
Julia Sharpe
Costume Designer
Beatriz Estaban-Messina
Production Liason/ Props