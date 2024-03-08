Northern New Jersey Community Foundation's ArtBergen Announces Call For Artists For Public Art Roster

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Northern New Jersey Community Foundation has announced a call for local, regional and national public artists for inclusion on its artist roster. Applications are being accepted on a rolling basis now through June 30, 2024.

The NNJCF, a not-for-profit, 501(c)(3) organization headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey, builds connections, pools resources, and provides leadership to enrich quality of life in these eight counties in New Jersey: Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Morris, Passaic, Sussex, Union and Warren. Through its work in northern New Jersey, the Foundation seeks to develop more creative and inspiring places, greener and healthier places, and more places of belonging and opportunity.

The Foundation seeks to expand the public art landscape in northern New Jersey by addressing issues, such as environmental preservation, mental health, and belonging through art accessible to all. To accomplish this, the NNJCF's ArtsBergen, one of the largest producers of public art in Bergen County, New Jersey, is growing its roster of artists capable of creating meaningful public art that incorporates community participation and input. A diverse group of artists and artist teams are needed, including social practice artists, sculptors, installation artists, muralists, and multi-media and projection artists, who are interested and skilled in producing innovative and creative artworks and experiences in the municipalities the NNJCF serves.

Potential for Paid Work

This is an opportunity for artists to be included in a pool for potential paid work opportunities. From the applications submitted, the NNJCF plans to compile the talent information into a roster of artists to call upon for the development and implementation of projects. The roster will also become the main tool for choosing artists for public art projects, as well as a resource to match municipal interest and artist disciplines, styles, and foci.

Eligibility

The roster is open to local, regional, and national artists. All artists outside of the state must be able and willing to travel to New Jersey. Applicants may include individual artists, artist teams, or artist collectives. In addition, artists must be 18 years of age or older and reside in the United States.

Criteria

Applicants must:

· demonstrate the ability to work with and engage community members to incorporate their input into the artistic process;

· understand the need to explore the history, demographics, and use of the site of the artwork;

· exhibit high artistic quality and originality;

· display a unique voice and viewpoint in their artwork;

· show interest in exploring environmental issues and other social matters through art; and

· have experience creating public art specifically for the outdoors.

Application

All artists must complete an online application to be considered for inclusion on the ArtsBergen Roster. For further information and an application, go to https://artsbergencpublicartroster.artcall.org/. Inquiries may be submitted to Danielle De Laurentis, associate director of the NNJCF, at danielle@nnjcf.org.

About Northern New Jersey Community Foundation

Founded in 1998, The Northern New Jersey Community Foundation, a not-for-profit 501(c) 3 organization based in Hackensack, New Jersey, celebrated its 25th anniversary in 2023. The NNJCF works with local governments, school districts, businesses, non-profit organizations, and citizen groups to improve community life. Through collaborative partnerships, regional problems are identified and resolved. Opportunities are discovered and explored by talking and learning from each other and sharing ideas, best practices, services, and resources. The Foundation's primary areas of work are the environment, arts and culture, public health, education, civic engagement, and philanthropy. For more information, visit www.nnjcf.org, send an email to nnjcf@nnjcf.org, or call 201-568-5608.

ArtsBergen

The Northern New Jersey Community Foundation's ArtsBergen initiative, a regional arts alliance, works with various stakeholders. These stakeholders encompass artists, arts organizations, businesses and municipal leaders, who use the arts to shape the social, physical, cultural, and economic identity of communities. Creative placemaking, a community-led, arts-driven approach, is used to increase vibrancy, spur economic development, and build capacity among residents to take ownership of their communities.

ArtsBergen is the only initiative in Bergen County, New Jersey offering a range of services in creative placemaking. The initiative has partnered with multiple municipalities facilitating creative teams, developing public art and creative placemaking plans, and directing and managing public art projects to preserve and express community culture. For more information about the ArtsBergen initiative, visit www.nnjcf.org/artsbergen/.