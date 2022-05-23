New Show Added for Hasan Minhaj THE KING'S JESTER at NJPAC

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) welcomes, The King's Jester, Hasan Minhaj to the stage on Saturday, June 4th at 7:00 PM and 10PM and newly added Sunday, June 5th at 8:00 PM.

Minhaj returns to his storytelling roots four years after the global success of his Netflix comedy special "Homecoming King" which garnered rave reviews and won him a 2018 Peabody Award.



Hasan Minhaj, the host and creator of the weekly comedy show Patriot Act Hasan Minhaj premiered on Netflix in October 2018. Through his unique comedic voice, the series explored the modern cultural and political landscape with depth and sincerity. The show received a 2019 Peabody Award, a Primetime Emmy Award for "Outstanding Motion Design," and recognized as a 2020 Television Academy Honor.



Minhaj earned rave reviews for his performance hosting the White House Correspondents' Dinner and his one-hour Netflix comedy special Hasan Minhaj: Homecoming King, earning him a 2018 Peabody Award. A first-generation American, Minhaj joined The Daily Show with Jon Stewart as a correspondent in November 2014, where he was Jon's last hire. After Trevor Noah took over as host the following year, he continued in that role and remained on the show.



Tickets to see Hasan Minhaj are on sale now and can be purchased by visiting NJPAC.org or calling 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office.

This event will be a phone-free experience. Use of phones will not be permitted in the performance space.