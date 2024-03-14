New Jersey Youth Symphony To Return to The Mills at Jersey Gardens for PLAYATHON

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The New Jersey Youth Symphony will return to The Mills at Jersey Gardens for its annual Playathon on Sunday, March 24. Nearly 600 talented young musicians will entertain shoppers with pops favorites, including symphonic highlights from Harry Potter, The Lord of The Rings, and Star Wars. In addition to the festival orchestra performance in Center Court at 3:00 p.m., two additional stages will feature NJYS jazz and woodwind performers beginning at 12:30 p.m.

As the youth orchestra program’s largest fundraiser, Playathon helps provide financial assistance for students who would not otherwise be able to participate in NJYS, as well as ensures the continuation of programs that support excellence in music education for all. This year, 25% of donations to the Playathon made on March 24 will go to support Children’s Specialized Hospital to give back to other children in need in the Garden State.

To learn more or donate, visit playathon.givesmart.com.

Said Artistic Director and Principal Conductor Helen H. Cha-Pyo, “It's truly awe-inspiring to witness close to 600 young musicians from 12 counties of NJ come together to make music, raise awareness of the importance of music education, and raise funds to continue providing exceptional performing opportunities for our youth. The enormity of the sound and the level of excitement are bound to leave you speechless! Additionally, our audience will have the unique opportunity to bid on a conductor's baton to lead the NJYS Festival Orchestra in a performance of Stars and Stripes Forever. It promises to be an incredibly fun and inspiring afternoon, so please join us in celebration of music education!”



Wharton Arts’ mission is to offer accessible, high quality performing arts education that sparks personal growth and builds inclusive communities.

Wharton Arts’ vision is for a transformative performing arts education in an inclusive community to be accessible for everyone.

Wharton Arts is New Jersey’s largest independent non-profit community performing arts education center serving nearly 2,000 students through a range of classes and ensembles. The 5 ensembles of the New Jersey Youth Chorus, an auditioned choral ensemble program for students in grades 3–12, encourage a love and appreciation of choral music while nurturing personal growth and creative development. The 15 ensembles of the New Jersey Youth Symphony, which serve nearly 600 students in grades 3–12 by audition, inspire young people to achieve musical excellence through high-level ensemble training and performance opportunities. Based in Paterson, the Paterson Music Project is an El Sistema-inspired program of Wharton Arts that uses music education as a vehicle for social action by empowering and inspiring young people to achieve their full potential through the community experience of ensemble learning and playing. From Pathways classes for young children to Lifelong Learning programs for adults, the Wharton Performing Arts School has a robust musical theater and drama program and offers both private and group classes for instruments and voice for all ages and all abilities. With the belief in the positive and unifying influence of music and that performing arts education should be accessible to all people regardless of their ability to pay, Wharton Arts offers need-based scholarships.



Wharton Arts is located in Berkeley Heights, New Providence, and Paterson, NJ and reaches students from 12 counties. All of Wharton Arts’ extraordinary teaching artists, faculty members, and conductors hold degrees in their teaching specialty and have been vetted and trained to enable our students to achieve their personal best.



