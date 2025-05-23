New Jersey Youth Chorus Launches New Ensemble

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The New Jersey Youth Chorus (NJYC), a program of Wharton Arts, has announced the launch of Cor Amici, a dynamic new ensemble for middle school boys beginning in fall 2025.

Said NJYC Founder and Director Trish Joyce, “Designed specifically for boys in grades 6–8, Cor Amici—which means “choir of friends”—offers a welcoming and inspiring space for young singers to build confidence, develop vocal skills, and experience the joy of making music together. This ensemble is especially supportive of changing voices, providing age-appropriate repertoire and a strong sense of camaraderie. Cor Amici will provide a musical home rooted in friendship, growth, and artistry. No prior experience is required—just a love of singing and a willingness to be a part of something special.”

Weekly rehearsals will focus on vocal technique, musical literacy, and ensemble singing, culminating in performances as part of the New Jersey Youth Chorus concert season. Registration is now open for 2025-26 season auditions. Young singers who are passionate about music and eager to grow in a nurturing choir family are invited to audition in June. To schedule an audition and learn more about NJYC's programs, visit NJYC.org.



Wharton Arts' mission is to offer accessible, high quality performing arts education that sparks personal growth and builds inclusive communities.



Wharton Arts' vision is for a transformative performing arts education in an inclusive community to be accessible for everyone.

Wharton Arts is New Jersey's largest independent non-profit community performing arts education center serving nearly 2,000 students through a range of classes and ensembles. The 5 ensembles of the New Jersey Youth Chorus, an auditioned choral ensemble program for students in grades 3–12, encourage a love and appreciation of choral music while nurturing personal growth and creative development. The 15 ensembles of the New Jersey Youth Symphony, which serve over 500 students in grades 3–12 by audition, inspire young people to achieve musical excellence through high-level ensemble training and performance opportunities. Based in Paterson, the Paterson Music Project is an El Sistema-inspired program of Wharton Arts that uses music education as a vehicle for social action by empowering and inspiring young people to achieve their full potential through the community experience of ensemble learning and playing. From Pathways classes for young children to Lifelong Learning programs for adults, the Wharton Performing Arts School has a robust musical theater and drama program and offers both private and group classes for instruments and voice for all ages and all abilities. With the belief in the positive and unifying influence of music and that performing arts education should be accessible to all people regardless of their ability to pay, Wharton Arts offers need-based scholarships.

