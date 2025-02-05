New Jersey Theatre Alliance Reveals 2025 Fellows

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



New Jersey Theatre Alliance has announced the selection of three exceptional emerging professionals for the 2025 Career Accelerator Program, a six-month paid fellowship designed to cultivate the next generation of theatre leaders.

This year's fellows—Saphire Oshun of Bayonne, NJ; Elezia Miller of Hamilton, NJ and Natasha M. Gallop of West Orange, NJ—were chosen from a highly competitive pool of over 30 applicants. In the program, they will gain hands-on experience through three two-month placements, rotating between professional theatres and the New Jersey Theatre Alliance. The program provides practical training in theatre administration and management, professional development seminars, and mentorship, ensuring fellows develop the skills necessary for long-term success in the industry.

“At New Jersey Theatre Alliance, we recognize the importance of opening doors for emerging professionals from historically underrepresented communities,” said John McEwen, Executive Director of New Jersey Theatre Alliance. “The Career Accelerator Program is not just about building résumés—it's about fostering future leaders who will shape the landscape of theatre. We are honored to support these talented individuals on their journeys.”

As a mentor for the Fellows, and the Manager of Programs and Services at The Alliance, Daria M. Sullivan, explains her enthusiasm for the program, “This initiative is one of my favorites to support. The magic is that it elevates and educates all involved — the fellows, the theatres, and the New Jersey Theatre Alliance. We are all working to create a more equitable field and the Career Accelerator Program is evidence of that. I am honored to connect with these incredible fellows and I'm thrilled to see where all their talents and strengths lead. Any organization is lucky to have them onboard, us included.”

The 2025 Career Accelerator Fellows

Saphire Oshun (she/her) – A playwright, teaching artist, and performer, Saphire has been immersed in theatre since childhood. A BFA graduate in Musical Theatre from the University of Miami, she has worked extensively in arts education and playwriting, including her co-written play Club Chakra at the Jersey City Theater Center. Saphire will be placed at Art House Productions (Jersey City) and Vivid Stage (Summit).

Elezia Miller (she/they/he) – A casting professional with experience in film and television, Elezia has worked on productions for the Investigation Discovery Channel and numerous independent films. With a passion for storytelling and representation, they are eager to apply their casting expertise to the world of theatre. Elezia will be placed with Passage Theatre (Trenton) and McCarter Theatre Center (Princeton).

Natasha M. Gallop (she/her) – A multi-disciplinary artist and facilitator, Natasha holds an MFA in Acting and specializes in immersive, socially engaged theatre. She is dedicated to fostering community connections through the arts and looks forward to deepening her impact in New Jersey's theatre ecosystem. Natasha will be placed with Paper Mill Playhouse (Millburn) and Vanguard Theater Company (Montclair).

The program runs from January to June 2025. Fellows receive paid work experience, travel and living stipends, and direct mentorship from industry professionals, reinforcing the Alliance's goals of building a more sustainable and equitable theatre industry.

“It is a unique fellowship that facilitates rapid growth and professional experiences through caring mentors, working with multiple theatres in New Jersey,” stated Saphire Oshun, a 2025 Fellow. “I have already become so much more knowledgeable with various administration and business software.” 2025 Fellow Natasha Gallop added, “Simply put, this program puts you in the room where it happens. I feel like the Alliance is rallying behind me and extending every resource they can think of to push me toward my dreams.”

“In my experience it is rare to find a theatre space filled with like-minded theatre professionals that want to see you thrive, uplift you and teach you with kindness and patience,” remarked 2025 Fellow Elezia Miller. “The New Jersey Theatre Alliance staff has shown me this every single step of the way. These talented staff members have a deep sense of pride in what this program stands for. I believe many other organizations should follow in their footsteps.”

For more information about the Career Accelerator Program and other initiatives by New Jersey Theatre Alliance, visit www.njtheatrealliance.org.

