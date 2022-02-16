New Jersey Symphony Concerts Feature Daniil Trifonov, Karen Gomyo, Juan Pablo Jofre, Symphony Soloists

The New Jersey Symphony presents four weeks of classical subscription concerts through mid-March, featuring Grammy winner Daniil Trifonov performing Mason Bates' new piano concerto, Karen Gomyo performing Mozart's Third Violin Concerto, Eric Wyrick and Juan Pablo Jofre performing Jofre's Double Concerto for Violin and Bandoneon, Bart Feller performing Nielsen's Flute Concerto and Jonathan Spitz performing Saint-Saëns' First Cello Concerto. The programs also feature works by Tchaikovsky, Ravel, Samy Moussa and Louise Farrenc.

February 18-20

Karen Gomyo performs Mozart's Third Violin Concerto on a program that also features Samy Moussa's Nocturne and Saint-Saëns' Symphony No. 3, "Organ," featuring organist John Miller. Fabien Gabel conducts.

Performances take place February 18 at 8 pm at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark and February 20 at 3 pm at State Theatre New Jersey in New Brunswick.

Additional information is available at njsymphony.org/gomyo.

February 26-27

The Symphony performs Tchaikovsky's Sixth Symphony, "Pathétique," under the baton of José Luis Domínguez. Concertmaster Eric Wyrick and Juan Pablo Jofre perform Jofre's Double Concerto for Violin and Bandoneon on the program, which opens with Louise Farrenc's Overture No. 1 in E Minor.

Performances take place February 26 at 8 pm at the Count Basie Center for the Arts in Red Bank and February 27 at 3 pm at NJPAC in Newark.

On February 27, the Symphony hosts Teen Connect, a $10 ticket program for teens in grades 8-12 and their adult chaperones. The experience includes a special pre-concert meet-and-greet with Symphony musicians.

Additional concert information is available at njsymphony.org/jofre.

Additional information on Teen Connect is available at njsymphony.org/teenconnect.

March 4-6

Music Director Xian Zhang leads Ravel's Boléro and Suite from Ma mère l'Oye on a program that features two New Jersey Symphony principals in the solo spotlight. Principal Flute Bart Feller performs Nielsen's Flute Concerto and Principal Cello Jonathan Spitz performs Saint-Saëns' First Cello Concerto.

Performances take place March 4 at 8 pm at NJPAC in Newark and March 6 at 3 pm at Mayo Performing Arts Center in Morristown.

Additional information is available at njsymphony.org/bolero.

March 10-13

Daniil Trifonov, the Symphony's artist-in-residence, returns to New Jersey stages to perform the new piano concerto Mason Bates wrote for him. Zhang conducts, leading three works by her favorite Russian composer, Tchaikovsky: Suite from Swan Lake, Romeo and Juliet Fantasy-Overture and Capriccio italien.

Additional information is available at njsymphony.org/trifonov.

Explore more at njsymphony.org.

The February 27 concert and Teen Connect initiative are generously sponsored by the Horizon Foundation for New Jersey. Daniil Trifonov as Artist-in-Residence is made possible by Judy and Stewart Colton.