New Jersey Symphony Closes Season With World Premieres By DBR And 4 Jazz Composers; Dworkin's American Rhapsody

The New Jersey Symphony's 2021-22 season finale features the world premieres of a pair of Symphony commissions-an innovative concerto for Principal Horn Chris Komer and jazz trio with movements by four leading jazz composers, and a work by Resident Artistic Catalyst Daniel Bernard Roumain. Poetjournalist Aaron Dworkin performs his The American Rhapsody: Symphonic Variations on an African Air with music by Coleridge-Taylor. Music Director Xian Zhang conducts.

Performances take place June 11 at 8 pm at the Count Basie Center for the Arts in Red Bank and June 12 at 3 pm at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark.

Surreal Sketches for Horn, Jazz Trio and Orchestra features movements by Vivian Li, Christian McBride, Paquito D'Rivera and Gary Morgan. Each composer took inspiration from a Salvador Dalí painting or a painting he inspired. Li chose Dalí's "Galatea of the Spheres," McBride chose the artist's "Soft Self-Portrait with Fried Bacon" and Morgan chose his "Metamorphosis of Narcissus"; D'Rivera's "Dalí in the Tropics" draws on an Omar Corrales work inspired by Dalí's art.

Pianist Manuel Valera, drummer Ismail Lawal and bassist Diallo House form the jazz trio joining Komer and the Symphony for the premiere.

The program opens with the world premiere of Resident Artistic Catalyst Daniel Bernard Roumain's We Shall Not Be Moved: Symphonic Scenes and Samples. Roumain's work draws on music from his 2017 opera We Shall Not Be Moved, which focused on the legacy of the 1985 MOVE bombing.

Dworkin's The American Rhapsody: Symphonic Variations on an African Air pairs music by Coleridge-Taylor with his own spoken word incorporating texts from George Washington. Gary Edison gives a voiceover introduction.

The program also features Gershwin's An American in Paris.

Tickets are available online at njsymphony.org or by phone at 1.800.ALLEGRO (255.3476).

All New Jersey Symphony performances follow safety measures in partnership with the venues and based on the guidance provided by the CDC and the State of New Jersey.

More information is available at njsymphony.org/finale.

Season Finale: An American Rhapsody

Saturday, June 11, at 8 pm | Count Basie Center for the Arts in Red Bank

Sunday, June 12, at 3 pm | New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark

Xian Zhang conductor

Chris Komer horn

Manuel Valera piano

Ismail Lawal drums

Diallo House bass

Aaron Dworkin poetjournalist

Gary Edison voiceover actor

New Jersey Symphony

Daniel Bernard Roumain We Shall Not Be Moved: Symphonic Scenes and Samples (World Premiere, New Jersey Symphony Commission)

Various Surreal Sketches for Horn, Jazz Trio and Orchestra (World Premiere, New Jersey Symphony Commission)

Vivian Li "Galatea of the Spheres"

Christian McBride "Fried Bacon"

Paquito D'Rivera "Dalí in the Tropics"

Gary Morgan "The Metamorphosis of Narcissus"

Aaron Dworkin/Coleridge-Taylor The American Rhapsody: Symphonic Variations on an African Air

Gershwin An American in Paris

