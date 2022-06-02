New Jersey Symphony Announces 2022 Cone Institute Composers

The New Jersey Symphony announces the 2022 New Jersey Symphony Edward T. Cone Composition Institute composers and their winning works: Dai Wei (Saa??sāric Dance), Jack Frerer (Steep), Baldwin Giang (to remember is always forgetting) and Sophia Jani (What do flowers do at night?).

Chosen from more than 100 applicants, the four composers will participate in in-depth sessions with industry leaders at the multifaceted, tuition-free Institute. The program runs from July 17-23 in Princeton and closes with a Symphony concert performance of the participants' works.

Celebrated composer Steven Mackey-a music professor and director of graduate studies in composition at Princeton University-is Institute director. Lauded conductor David Robertson, who served as music director of the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra for 13 years, returns to the Cone Institute in 2022. Robertson was previously Institute conductor in 2016 and 2018.

The Institute is designed to promote contemporary orchestral music by enhancing the careers of four emerging composers. Institute composers will hear their works in rehearsal and performance, participate in one-on-one and group coaching sessions with Mackey and Robertson, and receive musical and practical feedback from Symphony musicians. Career-development opportunities with industry leaders provide the composers with insight into how to get their music published and performed.

The New Jersey Symphony presents the participants' works in concert on July 23 at 8 pm at Richardson Auditorium. Robertson conducts New Scores: The Cone Institute Concert, which also features a performance of Mackey's Eating Greens. All tickets are $8 and are available at njsymphony.org/scores.

The Symphony presents the Institute in collaboration with Princeton University Department of Music.

For more information, visit njsymphony.org/institute.