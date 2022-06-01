New Jersey Performing Arts Center Presents STAGE EXCHANGE: VIVID STAGE 

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) presents a reading of Vivid Stage's new play Soft Animals by Erin Mallon and directed by Laura Ekstrand, part of NJPAC Stage Exchange. About Soft Animals

What would your life be like if you couldn't feel physical pain? If your body had a mind of its own? What if you never fell asleep? How about if you remembered every single thing you've ever felt, thought or experienced?



Four medical misfits sign up for a three-day workshop to tackle their issues. Can a former male nurse and self-professed "woo-woo" guide them toward healing? Or... perhaps they aren't the ones most in need of a cure.



Dive into the world of Soft Animals where alien hands, rogue eyeballs and umbilical cord jump ropes are the norm and ask yourself one of life's mysterious questions: does the mind actually create the body?



Tickets are only $5.00 and available now at NJPAC.org or calling 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office.