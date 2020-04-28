New Jersey Performing Arts Center Presents KODO EARTH ONE TOUR: LEGACY

New Jersey Performing Arts center (NJPAC) presents Kodo One Earth Tour: Legacy on Friday, March 19, 2021 at 8:00 p.m.



Feel the power of the Japanese taiko drum! For nearly 40 years, these master drummers have brought the vibrant rhythm of taiko around the world. They're accompanied by a troupe of singers, dancers and musicians playing traditional instruments like bamboo flutes, Tibetan horns and Javanese gamelan. Kodo pulses with an exhilarating energy that will fill you with joy.



Tickets to see Kodo One Earth Tour: Legacy Go On-Sale, Friday, May 1, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at NJPAC.org or 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office.





