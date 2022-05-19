New Jersey Ballet Named Resident Ballet Company At MPAC

The Mayo Performing Arts Center and New Jersey Ballet have announced an expanded partnership where the Ballet will be named the theater's resident ballet company. Theresidency will expand the two organization's long standing relationship presenting world-class ballet to audiences in the heart of Morristown.

"New Jersey Ballet has been staging wonderful presentations at Mayo Performing Arts Center for over 25 years, and MPAC has been the home of Nutcracker since 2010," said Allison Larena,

President and CEO, MPAC. "We are thrilled to formally elevate our longstanding partnership with the New Jersey Ballet to resident ballet company and look forward to exciting new programs in the future."

"New Jersey Ballet is so pleased to become the resident ballet company at MPAC," said Maria Kowroski, New Jersey Ballet's new Artistic Director. "I see this particular moment in time as one full of possibilities for the Arts Community in New Jersey. During my years in the industry I have built strong relationships with many of the world's leading choreographers and believe this will serve as a vital source of inspiration when bringing new works and projects to the community. We cannot wait to reignite the public's passion for the performing arts with the new exciting repertory the Company has in store for you!"

New Jersey Ballet's Managing Director, David Tamaki said, "MPAC has always felt like home for

New Jersey Ballet. By expanding the Company's relationship with MPAC, the public will gain access to exciting repertory as well as new innovative works. Maria Kowroski has an exciting vision for the Company and we are thrilled to deepen our relationship with MPAC and become the theater's resident ballet company."

As the resident ballet company, New Jersey Ballet will present a series of programs featuring innovative repertory curated by the Company's Artistic Director, Maria Kowroski. In addition to the annual two week run of Nutcracker, New Jersey Ballet will present three Saturday evening programs featuring a combination of new and existing works along with three Sunday matinee story ballet performances for young audience members as part of its annual Family Series.

On Saturday, November 19, 2022, New Jersey Ballet will kick-off its season with a mixed bill titled New Direction. The evening will feature three works that point to the new artistic vision Maria Kowroski has for New Jersey Ballet as Artistic Director. The program will feature Who Cares?, by George Balanchine, set to music by George Gershwin bringing out the exuberance of city life, Hallelujah Junction, by Peter Martins, a living locomotive of propulsive vitality, and a world premiere by Harrison Ball, principal dancer with New York City Ballet, with costumes by world renowned fashion designer Zac Posen.

In December, the Mayo Performing Arts Center and New Jersey Ballet will present New Jersey's longest running original professional production of Nutcracker with the New Jersey Symphony.

This Holiday favorite will have an 11 performance run beginning Friday, December 16. Tickets for New Direction and Nutcracker go on sale June 6 at www.MayoArts.Org.

New Jersey Ballet will have performances at MPAC on Saturday, March 3, Sunday, March 26, Saturday, May 26 and Sunday, March 27, 2023. Repertory for 2023 will be announced soon. To learn more about Mayo Performing Arts Center and New Jersey Ballet, visit: www.mayoarts.org and www.njballet.org.