National Theatre in HD's MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING to be Screened at The Ridgefield Playhouse in January

Start the New Year enjoying the best of British theater on a big screen near you! The next presentation from National Theatre in HD at The Ridgefield Playhouse will be Much Ado About Nothing on Friday, January 13, 2023 at 7:30pm.

Katherine Parkinson (The IT Crowd) and John Heffernan (Dracula) lead the cast in Shakespeare's romcom of sun, sea and mistaken identity. The legendary Hotel Messina on the Italian Riveria has been visited by artists, celebrities and royalty. But when the owner's daughter weds a dashing young soldier, not all guests are in the mood for love. A string of scandalous deceptions soon surround not only the young couple, but also the adamantly single Beatrice and Benedick. Following the award-winning success of National Theatre Live's Romeo & Juliet, Twelfth Night and Antony and Cleopatra, director Simon Godwin returns with this irresistible comedy, captured live from The National Theatre stage. Broadway World declares it "a tremendous production" and Time Out call it "luxuriously eccentric." Come to the Ridgefield Playhouse to enjoy a viewing yourself!

For more information or to purchase touchless print at home tickets ($25, Members & Seniors $20, Students $15, Children 18 & under FREE), go online at www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org or visit or call the box office at (203) 438-5795. The Ridgefield Playhouse is a non-profit performing arts center located at 80 East Ridge Road, parallel to Main Street, Ridgefield, CT and is committed to keeping the arts alive and available to all.