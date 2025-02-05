Natalia Lafourcade Comes to NJPAC in June

Newark, get ready to see singer, songwriter, and music producer Natalia Lafourcade, one of this century’s most influential voices in Latin popular culture. She is set to perform at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) on Thursday, June 19th, at 8 p.m.



Exploring Mexican and Latin American rhythms through her music, Lafourcade creates innovative connections across genres, generations, and identities. Her most recent Grammy Award®-winning studio album, *De Todas las Flores* (Of All the Flowers), serves as a musical diary inspired by various life experiences. The album blends experimental jazz, avant-garde ballads, and sunny retro tropical pop, creating a space where tragedy, warmth, restlessness, and acceptance coexist.



In 2024, Lafourcade was named the first Ambassador of Music for Peace at the 19th World Summit of Nobel Peace Prize Laureates. Her music has been recognized for its ability to break down barriers, unite people, and spread messages of hope, peace, respect, and solidarity. Throughout her career, Lafourcade has won 17 Latin Grammy Awards®, 4 Grammy Awards®, a Billboard Music Award, and 3 MTV Awards.