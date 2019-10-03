NJSO Presents PETER AND THE WOLF Family Concerts On Nov 16

The New Jersey Symphony Orchestra presents the classic tale of Peter and the Wolf at a pair of family concerts on November 16 at NJPAC in Newark. Audiences can discover the instruments of the orchestra through Prokofiev's score, which depicts all of the fairy tale's characters through music.

Two Sphinx Competition winners-violinist Rubén Rengel and cellist Nygel Witherspoon-join the NJSO for the Presto from Mozart's Sinfonia concertante. The program opens with the first movement of the First Symphony by Joseph Bologne, Chevalier de Saint-Georges. Tong Chen conducts.

Performances take place on November 16 at 2 pm and 3:30 pm in NJPAC's Victoria Theater. Interactive Pre-Concert Adventures begin in the lobby one hour before each performance; families can enjoy an instrument petting zoo and other hands-on activities.

Concert tickets are $10 for children and $20 for adults, available for purchase at njsymphony.org or 1.800.ALLEGRO (255.3476).

Learn more about the program at njsymphony.org/wolf.





