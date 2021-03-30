NJPAC to Present Keb' Mo' Live From City Winery New York City 

Keb Mo' is the winner of five Grammy awards, including one for his most recent 2019 release, Oklahoma, which won in the Best Americana Album category.

Mar. 30, 2021  

New Jersey Performing Arts Center presents Keb' Mo' Live From City Winery New York City - a virtual event on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. and Thursday, May 6, 2021 at 9:30 p.m., to reserve your screen, please visit Ticket Link.

Keb' Mo's self-titled release under his coined Keb' Mo' moniker, reached its quarter-century milestone in 2019, and over the years, Keb' has proven that he is a musical force that defies typical genre labels. Album after album, 14 in total, he has garnered 5 GRAMMY awards, including his most recent 2019 release, Oklahoma, which won in the Best Americana Album category.

Keb's list of GRAMMY recognition continues with 12 GRAMMY nominations, in total, including his 2014 self-produced release, BLUESAmericana, earning three nominations on its own as well as a producer/engineer/artist GRAMMY Certificate for his track on the 2001 Country Album of the Year, Hank Williams Tribute - Timeless.

Learn more at www.njpac.org.


