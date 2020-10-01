NJPAC to Present George Clinton In Conversation With Nona Hendryx

The no-holds-barred conversation will touch on art, music, sex, hopes and dreams, life and afterlife.

You're invited to a deep-dive, no-hype, real-talk interview with the Godfather of Funk himself, George Clinton. R&B Hall of Famer Nona Hendryx (Labelle, Mamafunk) will sit down with George for a no-holds-barred conversation about art, music, sex, hopes and dreams, life and afterlife. They'll delve into Afrofuturism and Afropastism: from Sun Ra to Daniel Glover, The Invisible Man to Watchmen, Blaxploitation to Black Panther, Sister Rosetta Tharpe to Oprah Winfrey.

New Jersey Performing Arts Center, located in downtown Newark, N.J., is America's most diverse performing arts center, and the artistic, cultural, educational and civic center of New Jersey - where Great Performances and events enhance and transform lives every day. NJPAC brings diverse communities together, providing access to all and showcasing the state's and the world's best artists while acting as a leading catalyst in the revitalization of its home city.

Through its extensive Arts Education programs, NJPAC is shaping the next generation of artists and arts enthusiasts. NJPAC has attracted nearly 10 million visitors (including over 1.7 million children) since opening its doors in 1997, and nurtures meaningful and lasting relationships with each of its constituents.

Shows View More New Jersey Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You