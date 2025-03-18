NJPAC Will Celebrate Governor Thomas H. Kean's 90th With Broadway-Themed Bash

The New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) will celebrate the birthday of New Jersey Governor Thomas H. Kean with a dinner and evening of musical theater at 5:30 PM on his 90th birthday, April 21, 2025.



The Broadway Birthday Salute Honoring Gov. Thomas H. Kean will include dinner on the Betty Wold Johnson stage in NJPAC's Prudential Hall, and a performance by quartet of the musical theater world's brightest young stars presenting songs by New Jersey's most beloved Broadway composers and lyricists, including Jerry Herman (Showboat), Jerome Kern (Hello, Dolly!) and Stephen Schwartz (Wicked).



Governor Kean first imagined creating an Arts Center in downtown Newark more than a generation ago, during his second term in office. This special evening, curated by leading Broadway musical director, conductor and pianist Andy Einhorn (currently leading the orchestra for Gypsy at the Majestic Theatre), is a tribute to Governor Kean's service to the citizens of New Jersey and his lifelong love of musical theater.



“New Jersey has been blessed to have a passionate and committed advocate for the arts in Governor Kean, who has always believed that everyone in New Jersey deserves the opportunity to experience and benefit from the arts,” says John Schreiber, NJPAC's President and CEO. “We couldn't be more grateful to the Governor for inventing and supporting the Arts Center, and we're thrilled to be able to celebrate this landmark occasion with him.”



The performance will feature four acclaimed young Broadway stars including: