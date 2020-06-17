NJPAC Presents VIRTUAL INTERACTIVE GAME NIGHT LIVE!

Game night has gone virtual at New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) with a new concept of a virtual interactive Game Night Live! program with up to $125 in prizes. So, get your game night crew ready and compete for prizes in this proactive event by naming that tune, identifying a famous or obscure movie, solving word puzzles, and outlasting everyone in sudden-death trivia.



The unique, 90-mintue contests feature fun, rapid-fire, back-to-back, first-person trivia and other tests of skill and knowledge directed by professional game show hosts. The program is run via the Zoom interactive platform accessible by multiple devices. The first Virtual Game Night Live! is Friday, July 10th , at 7PM and then again on Saturday, July 11th at 7PM. New games will be added to each event so that players have something to look forward to each "night out."



"Virtual Game Night Live! is the perfect vehicle for families and friends, guys and ladies' night outs, and company team-building exercises," said David Rodriguez, NJPAC's Executive Producer. "It's so important during this difficult time to find engaging, outlets that bring people together to actively have fun and forget about any problems for a little while. At NJPAC, we are dedicated to providing folks with creative, memorable experiences in which they take the lead role."



While the stages are still dark due to the pandemic, the New Jersey Performing Arts Center is thrilled to brighten our patrons' living rooms with exciting nights of trivia tournaments, puzzle challenges and other games of skill sure to inspire laughs and good times among family, co-workers and friends.



When it comes to determining a winner, players' names will be added to a wheel each time they win an individual game. So the more answers/wins you get, the better shot you'll have at the end of the session to be declared the winner!



For the official rules please click here.



NJPAC suspended performances on and off its campus on March 13, in response to city and state guidelines prohibiting large gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic. The Arts Center is in plans to reopen its offices on May 11th and resume its in-person arts education and community engagement programs wherever possible then. Performances on its stages are slated to recommence on June 1.



For more information and updates about the Arts Center's response to the coronavirus pandemic, please visit NJPAC's website.

