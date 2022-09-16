NJPAC Launches Standing In Solidarity Virtual Workshop

In an ongoing effort to bring the community together and to encourage the public to participate in the movement to ensure civil rights for all, NJPAC continues to present its continuous Standing in Solidarity mission with programs and workshops focused on promoting racial equality.



On Monday, September 26, participate in a virtual workshop: Archeology of The Self with Yolanda Sealey Ruiz - Sustaining Racial Literacy in the Arts. This virtual professional development live cast workshop will inspire, educate, and reinvigorate one's teaching strategies. Sharon Stroye, Rutgers University-Newark, facilitates this Racial Healing Circle.



Attendees can reserve their spot by donating to Eventbrite to secure the Zoom link. There are a 1.5 hours Professional Development certificate available upon request.



NJPAC is committed to creating programming and resources that will allow the public to get educated and act within their communities and workspaces.



Join NJPAC for conversations and discussions that can help to understand the issues that everyone is grappling with in today's world. We all want to learn more and do more to help our communities and nation achieve the perfect union it always promised.



"Listening. Learning. Sharing. Taking action. Advancing ideas and solutions to accelerate social justice demands that all of us take these simple, powerful steps. Everyone at NJPAC stands in solidarity with those fighting against structural racism, societal inequity, and police brutality and for civil rights, multiculturalism, and authentic inclusion. Changing the world requires the efforts of everyone. Now, more than ever, we have an indispensable part to play."

John Schreiber, President & CEO, NJPAC

