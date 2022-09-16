Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

NJPAC Launches Standing In Solidarity Virtual Workshop

On Monday, September 26, participate in a virtual workshop: Archeology of The Self with Yolanda Sealey Ruiz - Sustaining Racial Literacy in the Arts.

Register for New Jersey News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 16, 2022  

In an ongoing effort to bring the community together and to encourage the public to participate in the movement to ensure civil rights for all, NJPAC continues to present its continuous Standing in Solidarity mission with programs and workshops focused on promoting racial equality.

On Monday, September 26, participate in a virtual workshop: Archeology of The Self with Yolanda Sealey Ruiz - Sustaining Racial Literacy in the Arts. This virtual professional development live cast workshop will inspire, educate, and reinvigorate one's teaching strategies. Sharon Stroye, Rutgers University-Newark, facilitates this Racial Healing Circle.

Attendees can reserve their spot by donating to Eventbrite to secure the Zoom link. There are a 1.5 hours Professional Development certificate available upon request.

NJPAC is committed to creating programming and resources that will allow the public to get educated and act within their communities and workspaces.

Join NJPAC for conversations and discussions that can help to understand the issues that everyone is grappling with in today's world. We all want to learn more and do more to help our communities and nation achieve the perfect union it always promised.

"Listening. Learning. Sharing. Taking action. Advancing ideas and solutions to accelerate social justice demands that all of us take these simple, powerful steps. Everyone at NJPAC stands in solidarity with those fighting against structural racism, societal inequity, and police brutality and for civil rights, multiculturalism, and authentic inclusion. Changing the world requires the efforts of everyone. Now, more than ever, we have an indispensable part to play."
John Schreiber, President & CEO, NJPAC
NJPAC Launches Standing In Solidarity Virtual Workshop

Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS LIVE ON STAGE to Tour to 20 Cities This Holiday SeasonA CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS LIVE ON STAGE to Tour to 20 Cities This Holiday Season
September 16, 2022

Peanuts' timeless holiday television special comes to life on stage with the national tour of A Charlie Brown Christmas Live On Stage, skating into more than 20 cities this fall.
Photos: First Look at The Acting Company's Touring Production of ROMEO AND JULIETPhotos: First Look at The Acting Company's Touring Production of ROMEO AND JULIET
September 16, 2022

The Acting Company’s national tour of Romeo and Juliet will be launching in New York City in repertory with The Three Musketeers and playing over 27 engagements in 16 states. Get a first look at photos here!
NJPAC Launches Standing In Solidarity Virtual WorkshopNJPAC Launches Standing In Solidarity Virtual Workshop
September 16, 2022

In an ongoing effort to bring the community together and to encourage the public to participate in the movement to ensure civil rights for all, NJPAC continues to present its continuous Standing in Solidarity mission with programs and workshops focused on promoting racial equality.
Centenary Stage Company's Young Audience Series Returns With A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOADCentenary Stage Company's Young Audience Series Returns With A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD
September 16, 2022

 Centenary Stage Company's Young Audience Series returns for the 2022-2023 season with A Year with Frog and Toad October 14 through 17. Performances will take place in the Little Theatre of the Centenary University campus located at 400 Jefferson St. Hackettstown, NJ.
Passage Theatre Company Announces Production Of BLUES IN MY SOUL: THE LEGEND AND LEGACY OF LONNIE JOHNSONPassage Theatre Company Announces Production Of BLUES IN MY SOUL: THE LEGEND AND LEGACY OF LONNIE JOHNSON
September 15, 2022

It's 1959. Chris, a local DJ, gets word that legendary jazz and blues musician Lonnie Johnson is working a low-wage job at a Philly hotel, forgotten. Once found, Lonnie, an early guitar hero who influenced the likes of Bob Dylan, Elvis Presley, T-Bone Walker, Django Reinhardt, Charlie Christian, B.B. King, and Eric Clapton, is reluctant to return to an industry that exploited and segregated his work before casting him aside.