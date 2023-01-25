Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

NJ Rep Announces New Series, ONE NIGHT STAND

These special engagements are an eclectic array of fun, one-night-only, engagements.

Jan. 25, 2023  
New Jersey Repertory Company will present new performance series, ONE NIGHT STAND. These special engagements are an eclectic array of fun, one-night-only, engagements. ONE NIGHT STAND compliment the already robust offerings from New Jersey Repertory Company, including a Monday Night Salon Reading Series, an Annual Subscription Series, a month-long Pride Festival, a one-act-play Theatre Brut Festival, and on-going art and photography exhibits at their West End Arts Gallery.

Patrons can purchase tickets to the ONE NIGHT STAND, or any of NJRep's offerings by visiting www.njrep.org or calling 732.229.3166.

THE VOLE SISTERS

Monday, February 6, 2023


invite you to a Particular and Intimate Evening of Mystic Spiritualism

Shows at 7:00pm and 9:00pm

Tickets are $30

Fatima and Elsbeth Vole welcome you to their very real and not fake at all séance! Do you have a dearly departed you'd like to talk to? Any burning existential questions that only a true psychic medium can answer? Join Double D (Graceann Dorse and Nannette Deasy) as the legendary Vole Sisters in this mostly improvised, partly scripted, audience participatory, completely hilarious paranormal comedy. But watch out, we just might be visited by some very real spirits who want to set the record straight!

THE WEEKS AND PETERSON QUINTET

Wednesday, February 22, 2023


An evening of Jazz

Shows at 7:00pm and 8:30pm

Tickets are $30

Drummer Dan Weeks and bassist Joseph M. Peterson formed the Weeks and Peterson Quintet in late 2021 to perform original jazz and underplayed classics from the hard-bop repertoire. Currently, the band is concentrating on the music of Art Blakey and the Jazz Messengers, Hank Mobley, and Roy Hargrove. In addition to compositions by Mobley and Hargrove, the quintet features music by Cedar Walton, Bobby Timmons, and New Jersey's own Wayne Shorter-all of whom were members of the Jazz Messengers.

Visit njrep.org or call 732.229.3166 for tickets

For more information about New Jersey Repertory Company, visit www.njrep.org

