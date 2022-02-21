NJ Festival Orchestra to Present VOICES FROM THE ARCTIC





NJ Festival Orchestra will continue its triumphant return to the concert hall on Saturday, March 26 and Sunday, March 27 with "Voices from the Arctic," presenting masterworks from Rautavaara, Sibelius, and Tchaikovsky in a passionate storm of ice and fire. The concert promises authentic Arctic birdsong, soaring Sibelius melodies with internationally acclaimed violin virtuoso Jaewon Kim and, arguably, Tchaikovsky's finest and most heart-rending symphony. With David Wroe at the helm, live music doesn't get much better than this!

The program opens with the third movement of a haunting composition, Cantus Arcticus, (subtitled "Concerto for Birds and Orchestra") by Finnish composer Einohujani Rautavaara. Authentic sounds of Arctic birdsong (recorded by Rautavaara himself) are interwoven with a fine orchestral score to present a unique soundscape of migrating swans crossing the infinite Arctic tundra. A technical first for NJFO - real bird sounds will resound around the concert hall and fuse dramatically with the live orchestra - this is promises to be an extraordinary experience!

Joining Maestro Wroe and the 60-piece orchestra for this evening of symphonic ice and fire is virtuoso Jaewon Kim performing another Finnish masterpiece -- Concerto in D minor for violin and orchestra by Jean Sibelius.

This work, a portrait of Nordic winter landscape and the composer's love letter from his country, is one of the world's most cherished and most challenging works for violin. Fiendishly difficult, the concerto is a tour de force of technical brilliance and deeply artistic expressive content that draws much of its energy from the natural forces of Finland. The British critic Donald Tovey even called its vivid finale "a polonaise for polar bears."

"The concerto will soar in the hands of Jaewon Kim," commented Wroe. "This young woman is one of the foremost talents of her generation and we are honored that she has agreed to come over from Paris to join us."

The program culminates dramatically with Tchaikovsky's sixth and ardent final symphony, presenting a universe of emotion ranging from nothing short of fiery euphoria to deep, frozen, despair.

"Without exaggeration," Tchaikovsky wrote, "I have put my whole soul into this work." Prepare for a haunting, edge-of-your-seat experience when Maestro Wroe leads the NJ Festival Orchestra in the performance of this unforgettable masterwork, known for its spellbinding conclusion that fades into darkness.

The live concert, made possible through the generous support of Betty Davis Gates and the NJ State Council on the Arts, takes place at 7pm at the First United Methodist Church in Westfield, with a free pre-concert lecture by Yifei Xu at 6pm. The concert repeats on Sunday, March 27 at 3pm at The Concert Hall, Drew University in Madison.

For tickets and further information call 908 232 9400 or go to www.njfestivalorchestra.org

Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test will be required upon arrival at concerts. NJFO will also adhere to all protocols set by each venue.