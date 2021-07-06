NEIL DEGRASSE TYSON: THE INEXPLICABLE UNIVERSE: UNSOLVED to be Presented at NJPAC This December

New Jersey Performing Arts Center welcomes Neil deGrasse Tyson: The Inexplicable Universe: Unsolved Mysteries on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at 7:30 p.m.



"We know a lot about the universe. But there's even more that we don't know," says astrophysicist and Professor Neil deGrasse Tyson, director of the Hayden Planetarium, an award-winning lecturer, and one of the world's foremost experts on the secrets of the universe. And his course The Inexplicable Universe: Unsolved Mysteries is the perfect gateway into this mind-bending and eye-opening subject. This visually stunning course, which has been honored with a 2013 Telly Award for Outstanding Educational Program, will transport you on a marvelous journey to the frontiers of the known (and unknown) universe and introduce you to tantalizing questions being addressed by the world's top scientists. Undeniably engaging and fascinating, this presentation is a wonderful entrée to scientific pursuits that lie at the very heart of the history and nature of our universe.



A world-renowned science communicator, Neil deGrasse Tyson has transported viewers to the nucleus of an atom and to the farthest reaches of the universe. In addition to his work on television, he is a New York Times best-selling author whose books include Death by Black Hole & Other Cosmic Quandaries, Welcome to the Universe, and last year's Astrophysics for People in a Hurry.



Currently the head of NYC's Hayden Planetarium and a research associate in the Department of Astrophysics at the American Museum of Natural History, Tyson is the recipient of 20 honorary doctorates as well as the NASA Distinguished Public Service Medal, the highest award given by NASA to a non-government citizen.



"Of all the amazing things about the Universe, I think two stand above all the rest. One of them is that we know so much about the universe, but another is that there's even more that we don't know." -Neil deGrasse Tyson



You're in for a wild ride through the mysteries of our universe with astrophysicist, professor, and New York Times best-selling author Neil deGrasse Tyson of the Hayden Planetarium. In this fascinating interactive lecture, you'll explore some of the most tantalizing questions being studied by today's top scientists. Take a journey to the frontiers of the known (and unknown) in this cosmically entertaining evening at NJPAC.



Tickets to see Neil deGrasse Tyson are on-sale Friday, July 9th at 10:00 a.m. at Ticket Link NJPAC.org or 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office at 1 Center Street, Newark, New Jersey.