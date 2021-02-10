Morven Museum & Garden to Host Jersey Birds Illustration Classes With Erin Ellis

Inspired by bird artwork in Morven's latest exhibition, In Nature's Realm, The Art of Gerard Rutgers Hardenbergh, award-winning illustrator Erin Ellis teaches how to capture the form and feeling of the beautiful birds living in New Jersey.

Over the four week course you'll create enough bird drawings to fill the trees and sky! Learn key anatomical details and foundational shapes to help you draw birds accurately in the field or at home.

Classes begin Wed, Mar 10, 2021, 1:00 PM EST.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/jersey-birds-illustration-classes-with-erin-ellis-tickets-138511641047?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch