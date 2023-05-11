Mercer County Symphonic Band Presents Free Spring Concert This Month

The concert is on Wednesday, May 17 at 7:30 p.m.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

POPULAR

RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE Star Olivia Lux and More Will Lead RENT at Paper Mill Playhouse Photo 1 DRAG RACE Star Olivia Lux & More Will Lead RENT at Paper Mill Playhouse
Paper Mill Playhouse Reveals 2023 Rising Star Award Nominations Photo 2 Paper Mill Playhouse Reveals 2023 Rising Star Award Nominations
Video: Steve Guttenberg Is Getting Ready to Tell His Story in TALES OF THE GUTTENBERG BIBL Photo 3 Video: Steve Guttenberg Is Getting Ready to Tell His Story
Playground Theatre Project to Present LOST ANGELS at The Vogel Theatre In Red Bank Photo 4 Playground Theatre Project to Present LOST ANGELS at The Vogel Theatre In Red Bank

Playground Theatre Project to Present LOST ANGELS at The Vogel Theatre In Red Bank

The Mercer County Symphonic Band will perform a spring concert Wednesday, May 17 at 7:30 p.m. at Kelsey Theatre on the Mercer County Community College West Windsor campus. The event is free of charge. For those who cannot attend in person, the concert will also be livestreamed at https://vimeo.com/event/3387522.

The symphonic band was formed in 1979 by the music department at Mercer County Community College as a performance opportunity for students. For the past 24 years, the band has been directed by Dr. Lou Woodruff.

In addition to presenting its annual spring concert at Kelsey Theatre, the band also performs a free winter concert and performs at college functions and community events.

The symphonic band was initially formed when musicians from the community were invited to play along with the students.

"The band continued to be part of Mercer County Community College and the ensemble soon became recognized as the county's community band, then in 2000 it was designated the Mercer County Symphonic Band," Woodruff said.

The band continues to rehearse on campus and remains a vibrant part of the community.

Since its formation, more than 300 area musicians have played in the band which consists of a core of 40 musicians.

The Mercer County Symphonic Band is funded in part by the Mercer County Cultural and Heritage Commission through a Grant from the New Jersey State Council on the Arts. To learn more about the Mercer County Symphonic band including upcoming events, listening in and/or rehearsing with the band, please visit https://www.mercerband.org/home or email mercerbandnjorg@gmail.com.

Kelsey Theatre is located on the campus of Mercer County Community College, 1200 Old Trenton Road in West Windsor. Kelsey Theatre is wheelchair accessible and free parking is available next to the building. Assisted listening devices are available upon request. For a complete listing of events, visit the Kelsey website at www.KelseyTheatre.org.

Please note that masks are recommended but not required while in the theatre.



RELATED STORIES - New Jersey

Visual Arts Center Of New Jersey Receives Transformational Grant From The Nicholson Founda Photo
Visual Arts Center Of New Jersey Receives Transformational Grant From The Nicholson Foundation

The Visual Arts Center of New Jersey has announced that it has received a grant award from The Nicholson Foundation in honor of the Art Center's 90th Anniversary.

State Theatre New Jersey Presents Dave Mason, June 5 Photo
State Theatre New Jersey Presents Dave Mason, June 5

The fully renovated State Theatre New Jersey presents Dave Mason: Endangered Species Tour 2023 on Wednesday, June 7 at 7:30pm. Opening for Dave Mason is Southern rock group, The Georgia Thunderbolts. Tickets range from $29-$79.  

Palisades Virtuosi to Present BLUE SKIES - GREEN MEADOWS at the Unitarian Society of Ridge Photo
Palisades Virtuosi to Present BLUE SKIES - GREEN MEADOWS at the Unitarian Society of Ridgewood

The critically-acclaimed Palisades Virtuosi flute, clarinet and piano trio, 2022 winner of The American Prize - Ernst Bacon Award for their performances of American music, will be in concert on Sunday, June 4 at 3:00 PM, performing Blue Skies - Green Meadows at the Unitarian Society of Ridgewood.

Eden Espinosa, Hiram Delgado & More to Star in TWO SISTERS AND A PIANO at Two River Th Photo
Eden Espinosa, Hiram Delgado & More to Star in TWO SISTERS AND A PIANO at Two River Theater

Two River Theater will conclude their 2022/2023 season with Two Sisters and a Piano, a passionate tale of revolution, art, and dreams written and directed by Pulitzer Prize-winner Nilo Cruz. See who is starring, and learn how to purchase tickets!


More Hot Stories For You

Visual Arts Center Of New Jersey Receives Transformational Grant From The Nicholson FoundationVisual Arts Center Of New Jersey Receives Transformational Grant From The Nicholson Foundation
Eden Espinosa, Hiram Delgado & More to Star in TWO SISTERS AND A PIANO at Two River TheaterEden Espinosa, Hiram Delgado & More to Star in TWO SISTERS AND A PIANO at Two River Theater
State Theatre New Jersey presents Tom JonesState Theatre New Jersey presents Tom Jones
Axelrod Contemporary Ballet Theater Presents ARCHITECTS OF DANCEAxelrod Contemporary Ballet Theater Presents ARCHITECTS OF DANCE

Videos

Video: HERE LIES LOVE Company Talks Bringing the Show to Broadway Video Video: HERE LIES LOVE Company Talks Bringing the Show to Broadway
Watch Melissa McCarthy as Ursula in New LITTLE MERMAID Clip Video
Watch Melissa McCarthy as Ursula in New LITTLE MERMAID Clip
Broadway's Best Dancers Come Out to Celebrate Their Chita Rivera Awards Nominations Video
Broadway's Best Dancers Come Out to Celebrate Their Chita Rivera Awards Nominations
ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME to Offer $47 Digital Lottery Tickets Video
ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME to Offer $47 Digital Lottery Tickets
View all Videos

New Jersey SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Prom
Axelrod Performing Arts Center (5/05-5/21)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Season Finale with Joshua Bell
Count Basie Center for the Arts (6/10-6/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Architects of Dance
Axelrod Contemporary Ballet Theater (5/18-5/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# And A Nightingale Sang...
The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey (7/12-7/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Tchaikovsky's Violin Concerto
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (6/01-6/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Tchaikovsky's Violin Concerto
Richardson Auditorium at Princeton University (6/02-6/02)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Man for All Seasons
The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey (10/18-11/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Laura Anglade Quartet
Bickford Theatre at the Morris Museum (5/19-5/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Tchaikovsky's Violin Concerto
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (6/03-6/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# ALL ABOUT JOEL! A Billy Joel Tribute
Sieminski Theater (5/20-5/20)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU