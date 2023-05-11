Mercer County Symphonic Band Presents Free Spring Concert This Month

The Mercer County Symphonic Band will perform a spring concert Wednesday, May 17 at 7:30 p.m. at Kelsey Theatre on the Mercer County Community College West Windsor campus. The event is free of charge. For those who cannot attend in person, the concert will also be livestreamed at https://vimeo.com/event/3387522.

The symphonic band was formed in 1979 by the music department at Mercer County Community College as a performance opportunity for students. For the past 24 years, the band has been directed by Dr. Lou Woodruff.

In addition to presenting its annual spring concert at Kelsey Theatre, the band also performs a free winter concert and performs at college functions and community events.

The symphonic band was initially formed when musicians from the community were invited to play along with the students.

"The band continued to be part of Mercer County Community College and the ensemble soon became recognized as the county's community band, then in 2000 it was designated the Mercer County Symphonic Band," Woodruff said.

The band continues to rehearse on campus and remains a vibrant part of the community.

Since its formation, more than 300 area musicians have played in the band which consists of a core of 40 musicians.

The Mercer County Symphonic Band is funded in part by the Mercer County Cultural and Heritage Commission through a Grant from the New Jersey State Council on the Arts. To learn more about the Mercer County Symphonic band including upcoming events, listening in and/or rehearsing with the band, please visit https://www.mercerband.org/home or email mercerbandnjorg@gmail.com.

Kelsey Theatre is located on the campus of Mercer County Community College, 1200 Old Trenton Road in West Windsor. Kelsey Theatre is wheelchair accessible and free parking is available next to the building. Assisted listening devices are available upon request. For a complete listing of events, visit the Kelsey website at www.KelseyTheatre.org.

Please note that masks are recommended but not required while in the theatre.