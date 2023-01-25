Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Mercer County Community College Celebrates Black History Month 2023 With A Full Slate Of Events

Learn more about the lineup here!

Jan. 25, 2023  

Mercer County Community College Celebrates Black History Month 2023 With A Full Slate Of Events

Mercer County Community College (MCCC) celebrates Black History Month 2023 with a full slate of events. Students, alums and community members are all encouraged to attend!

"Black History Month is a time to honor and recognize the contributions of African Americans in our local communities and in our country. Without it, we run the risk of silencing stories that add complexity, character and most of all, accountability to our nation's story," said Marvin Carter, director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion at MCCC. "Yes, progress has been made, but more still needs to be done," said Carter. "In this moment, we say 'Thank You' to those on whose shoulders we stand today, and 'we are not done' to those who will follow in our footsteps," said Carter.

"Black Resistance" is this year's national theme. Mercer County Community College will host a number of special events emphasizing culture, relationships and education. The events are split between MCCC's James Kerney Campus (JKC) at 102 North Broad Street in Trenton and West Windsor campus at 1200 Old Trenton Road.

A Monthlong Celebration

Black History Month celebrations kick off with a spirited opening ceremony Wednesday, February 1 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Kerney Hall at the James Kerney Campus in Trenton.

On Thursday, February 2 from 3 to 5 p.m. guests are invited to watch the film "Get Out," the story of a family meeting gone wrong, and take part in a "Film and Chat" session in CM 108 on MCCC's West Windsor Campus.

On Saturday, February 4 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. "Melanin Market" will be open at the James Kerney campus where BIPOC entrepreneurs from across the county will vend their products and services that empower and support BIPOC culture. Then on Wednesday, February 8, participants can flaunt their Black History prowess at the "Black History Month Trivia" event on the West Windsor campus in the Student Center cafeteria from 11 a.m. until noon.

Thursday, February 9 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. is another "Film and Chat" session featuring the film "Fruitvale Station," the story about the death of Oscar Grant in Oakland, California. The event will take place in CM 108 on MCCC's West Windsor campus.

Kelsey Theatre, located on MCCC's West Windsor Campus, will be the home of a "Generational Wealth Summit" on Saturday, February 11. This is a full-day event with a variety of homebuyer and financial literacy workshops from 9 a.m. till noon. The Summit will be followed by lunch and two exciting presentations of The Maggie Walker Story - a play about the first Black Female bank owner - at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. Tickets can be found online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/467643713937.

Thursday, February 16 features a "Film and Chat" featuring the movie "The Hate You Give," a story about a young African American woman who confronts racism in her own community after a tragic police shooting. This event will take place from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. in Room CM 108 on the West Windsor Campus.

On Monday, February 20 from noon till 1 p.m. in the Student Center cafeteria on the West Windsor campus "Before the Glory: Stories of Overcoming Adversity for the Win" will take place. This event will feature three former major league baseball players: Steve Jeltz, Ben Revere and Milt Thompson of the Phillies who will share their stories of accomplishment and adversity on their way to success.

Another opportunity for "Film and Chat" takes place on Thursday, February 23 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. in room CM 108 on the West Windsor Campus where the film "Judas and the Black Messiah" will be presented. This film is a short biopic on the life of Fred Hampton of the Illinois Black Panther Party.

Saturday, February 25 is Trenton Area Soup Kitchen "Trio Week Volunteering Day" where students who benefit from the TRIO programs give back to their local communities through acts of service. TRiO Upward Bound at MCCC will join Trio programs across the USA to raise awareness about the importance of educational opportunity for low-income, first-generation students. To participate in the TRIO day activities, please email dentons@mccc.edu or carabajm@mccc.edu.

Closing ceremonies take place on Tuesday, Feb. 28 from 11 a.m. till 1 p.m. at the West Windsor campus student cafeteria. This year's closing ceremony event features renowned teacher and New Jersey activist Zellie Thomas who will speak about the impact of activism and advocacy in the Black community. The event will also be available to view through the Zoom conferencing platform at this link: https://mccc-edu.zoom.us/s/7305181386.



Charles F. Lowrey And Carmen Villar Elected NJPAC Board Co-Chairs Photo
Charles F. Lowrey And Carmen Villar Elected NJPAC Board Co-Chairs
Charles F. Lowrey, Chairman and CEO of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU), and Carmen Villar, Vice President of Social Business Innovation for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK), have been elected Co-Chairs of the Board of Directors at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC), the Arts Center has announced.
bergenPAC To Present The Rascals Felix & Gene and RAIN – A Tribute to the Beatle Photo
bergenPAC To Present The Rascals' Felix & Gene and RAIN – A Tribute to the Beatles
bergenPAC announces new shows coming to its recently renovated theater: The Rascals Featuring Felix Cavaliere & Gene Cornish: Time Peace Tour on Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 8 p.m. and RAIN - A Tribute to the Beatles on Tuesday, July 11, 2023 at 8 p.m.
Interview: Director Chris Mortenson of CLUE at The Barn Theatre Photo
Interview: Director Chris Mortenson of CLUE at The Barn Theatre
The Barn Theatre in Montville, NJ presents 'Clue' written by Sandy Rustin, Hunter Foster and Eric Price with music by Michael Holland.
Charles F. Lowrey and Carmen Villar Elected NJPAC Board Co-Chairs Photo
Charles F. Lowrey and Carmen Villar Elected NJPAC Board Co-Chairs
Charles F. Lowrey, Chairman and CEO of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU), and Carmen Villar, Vice President of Social Business Innovation for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK), have been elected Co-Chairs of the Board of Directors at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC), the Arts Center announced today.

More Hot Stories For You


Charles F. Lowrey And Carmen Villar Elected NJPAC Board Co-ChairsCharles F. Lowrey And Carmen Villar Elected NJPAC Board Co-Chairs
January 24, 2023

Charles F. Lowrey, Chairman and CEO of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU), and Carmen Villar, Vice President of Social Business Innovation for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK), have been elected Co-Chairs of the Board of Directors at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC), the Arts Center announced today.
bergenPAC To Present The Rascals' Felix & Gene and RAIN – A Tribute to the BeatlesbergenPAC To Present The Rascals' Felix & Gene and RAIN – A Tribute to the Beatles
January 24, 2023

bergenPAC announces new shows coming to its recently renovated theater: The Rascals Featuring Felix Cavaliere & Gene Cornish: Time Peace Tour on Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 8 p.m. and RAIN - A Tribute to the Beatles on Tuesday, July 11, 2023 at 8 p.m.
Charles F. Lowrey and Carmen Villar Elected NJPAC Board Co-ChairsCharles F. Lowrey and Carmen Villar Elected NJPAC Board Co-Chairs
January 24, 2023

Charles F. Lowrey, Chairman and CEO of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU), and Carmen Villar, Vice President of Social Business Innovation for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK), have been elected Co-Chairs of the Board of Directors at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC), the Arts Center announced today.
Jersey City Theater Center Presents the East Coast Premiere of HAN!Jersey City Theater Center Presents the East Coast Premiere of HAN!
January 24, 2023

HAN! will premiere at Jersey City Theater Center's White Eagle Hall (335-337 Newark Ave. Jersey City, NJ, Jersey City, NJ, 07302) on Thursday, February 9 at 7PM. 
FINELY BURSTING THROUGH Exhibition Comes to White Chapel Projects Next MonthFINELY BURSTING THROUGH Exhibition Comes to White Chapel Projects Next Month
January 24, 2023

“Finely Bursting Through”, an inaugural exhibition, comes to Art at Whitechapel Projects beginning February 5.
share