Mercer County Community College Celebrates Black History Month 2023 With A Full Slate Of Events

Mercer County Community College (MCCC) celebrates Black History Month 2023 with a full slate of events. Students, alums and community members are all encouraged to attend!

"Black History Month is a time to honor and recognize the contributions of African Americans in our local communities and in our country. Without it, we run the risk of silencing stories that add complexity, character and most of all, accountability to our nation's story," said Marvin Carter, director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion at MCCC. "Yes, progress has been made, but more still needs to be done," said Carter. "In this moment, we say 'Thank You' to those on whose shoulders we stand today, and 'we are not done' to those who will follow in our footsteps," said Carter.

"Black Resistance" is this year's national theme. Mercer County Community College will host a number of special events emphasizing culture, relationships and education. The events are split between MCCC's James Kerney Campus (JKC) at 102 North Broad Street in Trenton and West Windsor campus at 1200 Old Trenton Road.

A Monthlong Celebration

Black History Month celebrations kick off with a spirited opening ceremony Wednesday, February 1 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Kerney Hall at the James Kerney Campus in Trenton.

On Thursday, February 2 from 3 to 5 p.m. guests are invited to watch the film "Get Out," the story of a family meeting gone wrong, and take part in a "Film and Chat" session in CM 108 on MCCC's West Windsor Campus.

On Saturday, February 4 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. "Melanin Market" will be open at the James Kerney campus where BIPOC entrepreneurs from across the county will vend their products and services that empower and support BIPOC culture. Then on Wednesday, February 8, participants can flaunt their Black History prowess at the "Black History Month Trivia" event on the West Windsor campus in the Student Center cafeteria from 11 a.m. until noon.

Thursday, February 9 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. is another "Film and Chat" session featuring the film "Fruitvale Station," the story about the death of Oscar Grant in Oakland, California. The event will take place in CM 108 on MCCC's West Windsor campus.

Kelsey Theatre, located on MCCC's West Windsor Campus, will be the home of a "Generational Wealth Summit" on Saturday, February 11. This is a full-day event with a variety of homebuyer and financial literacy workshops from 9 a.m. till noon. The Summit will be followed by lunch and two exciting presentations of The Maggie Walker Story - a play about the first Black Female bank owner - at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. Tickets can be found online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/467643713937.

Thursday, February 16 features a "Film and Chat" featuring the movie "The Hate You Give," a story about a young African American woman who confronts racism in her own community after a tragic police shooting. This event will take place from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. in Room CM 108 on the West Windsor Campus.

On Monday, February 20 from noon till 1 p.m. in the Student Center cafeteria on the West Windsor campus "Before the Glory: Stories of Overcoming Adversity for the Win" will take place. This event will feature three former major league baseball players: Steve Jeltz, Ben Revere and Milt Thompson of the Phillies who will share their stories of accomplishment and adversity on their way to success.

Another opportunity for "Film and Chat" takes place on Thursday, February 23 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. in room CM 108 on the West Windsor Campus where the film "Judas and the Black Messiah" will be presented. This film is a short biopic on the life of Fred Hampton of the Illinois Black Panther Party.

Saturday, February 25 is Trenton Area Soup Kitchen "Trio Week Volunteering Day" where students who benefit from the TRIO programs give back to their local communities through acts of service. TRiO Upward Bound at MCCC will join Trio programs across the USA to raise awareness about the importance of educational opportunity for low-income, first-generation students. To participate in the TRIO day activities, please email dentons@mccc.edu or carabajm@mccc.edu.

Closing ceremonies take place on Tuesday, Feb. 28 from 11 a.m. till 1 p.m. at the West Windsor campus student cafeteria. This year's closing ceremony event features renowned teacher and New Jersey activist Zellie Thomas who will speak about the impact of activism and advocacy in the Black community. The event will also be available to view through the Zoom conferencing platform at this link: https://mccc-edu.zoom.us/s/7305181386.