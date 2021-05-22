Members of The American Symphony Orchestra Return to Lot of Strings Festival Next Weekend
The American Symphony Orchestra, long known as a bastion of music and education in New York City, returns twice to the Lot of Strings Music Festival in 2021, having graced the Lot Of Strings inaugural season last year. In this first program, a woodwind trio explores the richness of 20th century French Chamber music from some of the greatest composers of wind music in the 20th century.
This concert is presented in collaboration with FIAF (French Institute Alliance Francaise).
The three performers are Alexandra Noll (Oboe), Shari Hoffman (Clarinet), and Marc Goldberg (Bassoon), and the program will include:
- Charles Koechlin, Trio Op. 206 - 1957
- Jean Francaix, Divertissement for Oboe, Clarinet, and Bassoon - 1942
- Alexandre Tansman, Suite for Wind Trio - 1949
- Claude Arrieu, Suite en trio - 1980
- Albert Roussel, Andante from an Unfinished Wind Trio, for Oboe, Clarinet and Bassoon: Adagio - 1937
- Joseph Canteloube, Rustiques 1. Pastorale - 1946
All blocks of tickets are $50 for an 8'x8′ block which accommodates up to 2 patrons. Patrons are welcome to arrive as early as 5:30PM to set up and enjoy the evening sun.
You can buy a package of eight or more concerts and get early access season-wide. All processing fees are waived for package buyers.
Groups that are purchasing five or more blocks for one performance will also have advance access and the option of having a designated pre-performance area to host a reception.
Click here to purchase tickets online.
To purchase tickets over the phone, call the box office at 973-971-3706.