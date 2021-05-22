Members of The American Symphony Orchestra Return to Lot of Strings Festival Next Weekend

The American Symphony Orchestra, long known as a bastion of music and education in New York City, returns twice to the Lot of Strings Music Festival in 2021, having graced the Lot Of Strings inaugural season last year. In this first program, a woodwind trio explores the richness of 20th century French Chamber music from some of the greatest composers of wind music in the 20th century.

This concert is presented in collaboration with FIAF (French Institute Alliance Francaise).

The three performers are Alexandra Noll (Oboe), Shari Hoffman (Clarinet), and Marc Goldberg (Bassoon), and the program will include: